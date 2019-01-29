AUS DAY AWARDS: Meet the Fraser Coast's Citizens of the Year

THE Heritage City had its name up in lights after the Fraser Coast's Citizen and Young Citizen of the Year were identified as Maryborough born-and-bred.



Radio personality Greig Bolderrow received his award for Fraser Coast Citizen of the Year in front of the packed crowd at the Brolga Theatre on Saturday.



Mr Bolderrow has been a vigorous supporter of Maryborough and the Fraser Coast's tourism-related projects over the years.



His most recent achievement includes helping lead the committee for the Gallipoli to Armistice memorial, which has garnered significant interest in military history tourism.



Mr Bolderrow spoke candidly of his life in the Fraser Coast and said there were great opportunities ahead for the region's growth.

Meet Maryborough's aspiring future MP

PROUD STUDENT: Riverside Christian College student Karen Boulton was named the Fraser Coast's Young Citizen of the Year for her work in Youth Parliament and in the school community. Karen said she wants to focus on making Maryborough a better place for young people through her work this year. Blake Antrobus

KAREN Boulton hopes to one day represent the Heritage City as a government minister.



The aspiring politician and Youth Ambassador for Maryborough spoke candidly of her experience overcoming disabilities and personal setbacks when she received the Young Citizen of the Year award at the weekend.



With the political experience under her belt, Karen said she hoped to establish a youth support centre in the Fraser Coast with the help of the region's local, state and federal members.



She made headlines last year after representing the Maryborough region at the Queensland Youth Parliament, where she spoke on the introduction of cannabis.



Her volunteer work for community groups was also highlighted.