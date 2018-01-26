Menu
AUS DAY AWARDS: Meet your Cultural Award winners

Bonnie Quinn-Hennessy from Pamela Marshall Academy of Dance.
Blake Antrobus
by

Young Cultural Award

BALLERINA Bonnie Quinn-Hennessy is no stranger to taking the stage in front of big crowds.

But today, the young dancer is in for a new experience when she steps up to claim the Young Cultural Award at the region's Australia Day awards ceremony.

In her short but impressive dance career, Bonnie, 12, has represented the Fraser Coast in Australian Ballet School programs and won the 2015 Suncorp Wish Upon a Ballet Star competition.

Cultural Award

SHE'S coached countless young dancers and now it's Pamela Marshall's turn to take a bow.

The owner of the Pamela Marshall Academy of Dance is this year's Fraser Coast Cultural Award recipient. Ms Marshall, who has taught some of the region's most inspiring dancers including Bonnie Quinn-Hennessy (pictured below) and Josie Weise, said she loved working with kids and bringing them into the world of arts.

"For someone like me, who loves my connection with the land, Australia Day is all about that connection I feel to my country," Ms Marshall said. "I want all Australians to feel that same unity and joy."

Topics:  australia day awards 2018 fccommunity fraser coast hervey bay maryborough

