AUS DAY AWARDS: Quiet achiever named top local

WE'VE all seen his fleet trucks but the man behind Richers Transport has always been a quiet achiever.

Now, Graham Richers' humility and compassion for drought-stricken farmers has earned him the title of Fraser Coast Citizen of the Year.

The long-standing trucking company chief was so inspired by the work of the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners he ended up donating a B-double truck to help transport hay across the state.

"I've heard of suicide, generations of families who've had to get off the land. It's tragic," Mr Richers said. "We see enough dead livestock on television, so I thought I'd do something about it."

Born in Maryborough, Mr Richers has worked closely with the Maryborough Sailing Club.

He was previously charter president of Rotary Club of Maryborough City.

This led to his support of the RYDA program, a road safety initiative dedicated to helping kids understand sharing the highway with heavy vehicles.

He said it was a "complete surprise" to be selected.

"I try to do my bit in the community and don't expect much recognition," he said.

"To me, Australia Day is a day to celebrate being Australian, no matter where you've come from and enjoying the wonderful life we have here.

"I'm a family man first and foremost, and I'm fortunate to be surrounded by my wife Rhonda, daughter Sally and my sons Matthew and Tom.

"I'd like to thank my family, friends, fellow rotarians and work colleagues for their support."