AUS DAY AWARDS: School's FraserPop comes out on top

Maryborough State High School's FraserPop Festival has been recognised with an award.
Valerie Horton
Blake Antrobus
by

MARYBOROUGH State High School Principal Simon Done couldn't be more proud of his students as they prepare to claim the award for Community Event of the Year for the FraserPop Festival.

The student-run pop culture festival, held in July last year, was the first of its kind held on the Fraser Coast.

More than 7000 people flocked through the doors to check out the cosplay shows, memorabilia and student-made props, including a replica of the Iron Throne from Game of Thrones.

Mr Done said he was a "very proud and happy principal" to see his Business Diploma students recognised.

"It's a reaffirmation of how central schools are to communities, particularly in regional Queensland," Mr Done said.

Topics:  australia day awards 2018 fccommunity fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
