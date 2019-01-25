AUS DAY: Where you can share a beverage in public

TIME TO CELEBRATE: Hervey Bay's Senior Constable Mick Bleakley, Senior Police Liaison Officer Goomblar Shillingsworth and Senior Constable Adam Mulhall at Apex Park in Pialba which will be one of five "wet areas” in Hervey Bay on Australia Day.

TIME TO CELEBRATE: Hervey Bay's Senior Constable Mick Bleakley, Senior Police Liaison Officer Goomblar Shillingsworth and Senior Constable Adam Mulhall at Apex Park in Pialba which will be one of five "wet areas” in Hervey Bay on Australia Day. Jessica Lamb

OUR national day of celebration brings with it a relaxation of the rules in certain areas when it comes to drinking alcohol in public.

Five approved special "wet areas” will be operating along The Esplanade in Hervey Bay for those who wish to celebrate with an alcoholic beverage without committing an offence

In specifically signed areas at Margaret Street Park, Quota Park, Apex Park, Ron Beaton Park and Otto Merchel Park between 10am and 6pm residents will be able to drink in public.

Hervey Bay Senior Constable Mick Bleakley said police are encouraging people to have a happy, safe and responsible national day of celebration.

"Members of the public can expect to see police actively patrolling all areas of Hervey Bay in particular areas of the Esplanade where crowds are expected to congregate,” he said.

"We will actively be engaging with the community to ensure an orderly environment is maintained.”

Snr Const Bleakley shared a word of warning that failure to comply with the rules could mean penalties.

"Police are well equipped to deal with members of the public who are acting unruly breaking the law and spoiling the peaceful passage of the general community,” he said.

Senior Police Liaison Officer Goomblar Shillingsworth urged the public to be respectful on the day no matter what they believe in.

"If you do drink please drink to moderation not out of desperation,” he said.

"It is very important to be respectful of each other's views on the day.”

Rule breakers could face significant holes in their pockets like a $1009 fine for supplying liquor to a minor in a public place or $380 fine for a minor to possess or consume liquor in a public place. Those who commit public nuisance offences could face fines from $130 for a language offence up to $391 for violence, disorderly and offensive behaviour. Wet areas have been operating on Australia Day in Hervey Bay for more than five years.