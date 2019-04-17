‘Next man up’: Can Bogut fill Cousins void?

Andrew Bogut will need to step up to stop the likes of Clippers’ beast Montrezl Harrell. Picture: AP

Andrew Bogut will need to step up to stop the likes of Clippers’ beast Montrezl Harrell. Picture: AP

Andrew Bogut says he is ready to answer the Golden State Warriors' call to arms, following news star big man DeMarcus Cousins could miss the rest of the NBA playoffs through injury.

Bogut, who was signed by the Warriors in March as an insurance policy for this very situation, knows he needs to step up in the absence of Cousins, who tore his left quad in what seemed like an innocuous incident in Tuesday's Game 2 capitulation against the LA Clippers.

And the 34-year-old says he is up for the challenge, as the Warriors lick their wounds after surrendering a 31-point lead to the Clippers - a playoff record - tying the first-round series at 1-1.

"Obviously losing DeMarcus hurts us but everyone's got to step up a little bit more and make the appropriate adjustments," Bogut said.

"It wasn't a good day for us, for sure, but we have a lot to get better at in Games 3 and 4 and we're looking forward to that."

DeMarcus Cousins grimaces after tearing his quad during Game 2. Picture: AP

Bogut played 17 minutes in Game 2, ripping down nine rebounds to go with three points and two assists, after playing just two minutes in Game 1.

The reigning NBL MVP says he will share the load with young role player Kevon Looney and the rest of the Warriors' bench mob.

"We'll go through all that but I assume myself and Loon will have to take a greater role with those minutes DeMarcus was playing," the Sydney King said.

"That's 26-30 minutes that have obviously disappeared now, so we have to man it up a little bit more - our bench, (Jonas) Jerebko and Andre (Igoudala) and even Jordan Bell at times will also have their opportunities.

"This is what happens in playoffs and in a long season, different guys will get different opportunities at different times - it's a testament to the old cliche of making sure that you're staying ready.

"Next man up, like any sport - the next guys up that will take a bit more load and we'll be OK."

Bogut has settled into a rental with his family for his three-month stint in the Bay Area.

"I'm just renting short term - thankfully I kept a few connections over here to get something sorted out pretty quickly, found a really nice place," he said.

"I'm overpaying for it, obviously, but that's what you get when you're paying for a place for three months, but at least it's comfortable for the family and it was a pretty easy move, which was good."

Draymond Green, Kevin Durant and guard Stephen Curry have work to do as the series shifts to LA. Picture: AP