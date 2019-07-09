Aussie ‘Bling’ shines amid Tour carnage

EPERNAY, FRANCE — JULY 08: Sprint / Arrival / Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and CCC Team Polka Dot Mountain Jersey / Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Sunweb / Matteo Trentin of Italy and Team Mitchelton-Scott / Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora-Hansgrohe Green Sprint Jersey / Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and Team Trek-Segafredo / during the 106th Tour de France 2019, Stage 3 a 215km stage f

EPERNAY, FRANCE — JULY 08: Sprint / Arrival / Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and CCC Team Polka Dot Mountain Jersey / Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Sunweb / Matteo Trentin of Italy and Team Mitchelton-Scott / Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team Bora-Hansgrohe Green Sprint Jersey / Jasper Stuyven of Belgium and Team Trek-Segafredo / during the 106th Tour de France 2019, Stage 3 a 215km stage f

Australian rider Michael Matthews has put his sprint rivals on notice after a thrilling finish to a brutal day at the Tour de France.

The Australian sprinter's bid for a Tour de France stage win had a third near-miss in as many days on Stage 3, with Julian Alaphilippe the one celebrating in champagne country.

Alaphilippe soloed to a spectacular 26-seconds victory over a reduced peloton and took the yellow jersey with it after an arduous 215km day that shredded the field in the final 40km.

It also shredded Tour debutant Kasper Asgreen, whose bike was left in pieces after a hard crash and while still able to finish, he was then taken to hospital.

But Matthews showed more encouraging signs in his fight for the green jersey, winning a best-of-the-rest uphill sprint against Jasper Stuyven (third), Greg Van Avermaet (fourth) and Peter Sagan (fifth).

It comes after the Australian led out the Stage 1 sprint with venom before fading, and being a key player in Team Sunweb's fourth-place in the team time trial.

"I take some confidence yes, but no, I'm not happy with my shape," Matthews said.

"I really struggled today. It's only the third day so, yeah, I didn't really enjoy that. I guess it was just pure heart, thinking of my wife and my baby in the final there and thinking 'this is for them', and although it was for second it was pretty beautiful in the end.

"My feeling is not great at the moment … but I'm just giving it everything I have and I'll keep fighting every day until we get that win."

Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck — Quick-Step celebrates his stage win. Picture: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Behind Matthews there was a small split among the title contenders in the final sprint, with Thibaut Pinot and Egan Bernal sneaking in five seconds before the rest of their rivals.

Richie Porte was in that 42-man group five seconds back, with the rest of the 176-man peloton minutes in arrears after falling victim to the searing pace over four categorised climbs in the last 40km.

"Not much happened before that. It was fast, but that was a tough little final," Porte said at the finish.

"I think the climb with 20km to go (Cote de Mutigny), it was 900m at 12 per cent, I think that showed who is on form.

"I felt pretty good. I was up there with the strongest guys, but it was a nice day to tick off."

Niemand kan Michael Matthews een gebrek aan inzet verwijten 😵



De Australiër van Sunweb kon nauwelijks op zijn benen staan na de ploegentijdrit van vandaag.



Meer → https://t.co/KU7pSekuyv pic.twitter.com/9v2QJU6mz1 — NOS Sport (@NOSsport) July 7, 2019

As expected, the Mutigny was the key battleground as the last climb 16km from the finish.

Alaphilippe launched his explosive attack just as solo breakaway leader Tim Wellens succumbed to a bike problem and yellow jersey holder Mike Teunissen lost contact and eventually the race lead.

Alaphilippe roared away, descending at speeds of more than 70kmh in the aero tuck while taking looks over his shoulder to see if he would have company.

"I'm speechless. I don't realise what's happening to me," Alaphilippe said.

"I knew this stage suited me. I managed to avoid any pitfalls and crashes. I felt good so I accelerated in the Mutigny climb, but I didn't think I'd go alone.

"I gave everything. I heard I was 30 or 40 seconds' ahead. It's difficult to meet the expectations being the favourite. I made it. I'm delighted."

A profile that wouldn't have looked out of place in the classics!💥#InsideOut at the #TDF2019🇫🇷 where some great teamwork saw @blingmatthews finish 2nd🙌🏻#KeepChallenging pic.twitter.com/CuwFafOk1V — Team Sunweb (@TeamSunweb) July 8, 2019

Defending champion Geraint Thomas was shocked at the damage the stage inflicted on the peloton, but his Team Ineos squad again looked strong on the final approach.

"There was only about 40 or 50 guys there (at the end) which was surprising, but that climb at the finish was solid. It was steep and hard," Thomas said.

"I wouldn't have had the legs to go for the bonus sprint or if I tried it would have been 100 per cent maximum effort and I just wasn't keen for that.

"I think today, a punchy day, was probably one where I'd struggle the most with the limited racing coming here, but I was OK so it's a positive."

RESULTS FROM STAGE 3 AND OVERALL STANDINGS

STAGE TOP TEN:

1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/DQT) 4hr40min29sec

2. Michael Matthews (AUS/SUN) 26

3. Jasper Stuyven (BEL/TFS) same time

4. Greg Van Avermaet (BEL/CCC) s.t.

5. Peter Sagan (SVK/BOH) s.t.

6. Matteo Trentin (ITA/MTS) s.t.

7. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA/TBM) s.t.

8. Xandro Meurisse (BEL/WGG) s.t.

9. Wout van Aert (BEL/TJV) s.t.

10. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/GFC) s.t.

OVERALL STANDINGS

1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/DQT) 9hr32min19sec

2. Wout van Aert (BEL/TJV) 20

3. Steven Kruijswijk (NED/TJV) 25

4. George Bennett (NZL/TJV) same time

5. Michael Matthews (AUS/SUN) 40

6. Egan Bernal (COL/INS) s.t.

7. Geraint Thomas (WAL/INS) 45

8. Enric Mas (ESP/DQT) 46

9. Greg Van Avermaet (BEL/CCC) 51

10. Wilco Kelderman (NED/SUN) s.t.

12. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/GFC) 52

13. Rigoberto Uran (COL/EF1) 53

14. Tejay van Garderen (USA/EF1) s.t.

15. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA/TBM) 56

16. Rudy Molard (FRA/GFC) 57

17. David Gaudu (FRA/GFC) s.t.

18. Peter Sagan (SVK/BOH) 1:00

19. Nicolas Roche (IRL/SUN) s.t.

20. Matteo Trentin (ITA/MTS) 1:01

21. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/TBM) s.t.

22. Adam Yates (ENG/MTS) 1:06

23. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ/AST) s.t.

24. Daryl Impey (RSA/MTS) s.t.

25. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN/AST) s.t.

26. Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP/AST) s.t.

27. Pello Bilbao (ESP/AST) s.t.

28. Patrick Konrad (AUT/BOH) 1:11

29. Maximilian Schachmann (GER/BOH) s.t.

30. Gregor Muhlberger (AUT/BOH) s.t.

31. Sebastien Reichenbach (SUI/GFC) s.t.

32. Emanuel Buchmann (GER/BOH) s.t.

33. Nicolas Edet (FRA/COF) 1:18

34. Jesus Herrada (ESP/COF) s.t.

35. Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR/TDD) 1:19

36. Tiesj Benoot (BEL/LTS) s.t.

37. Roman Kreuziger (CZE/TDD) s.t.

38. Daniel Martin (IRL/UAD) 1:28

39. Rui Costa (POR/UAD) s.t.

40. Jack Haig (AUS/MTS) 1:29

41. Nairo Quintana (COL/MOV) 1:30

42. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) s.t.

43. Mikel Landa (ESP/MOV) s.t.

44. Marc Soler (ESP/MOV) s.t.

45. Alessandro De Marchi (ITA/CCC) 1:31

46. Jasper Stuyven (BEL/TFS) 1:34

47. Giulio Ciccone (ITA/TFS) 1:43

48. Richie Porte (AUS/TFS) s.t.

49. Fabio Felline (ITA/TFS) s.t.

50. Bauke Mollema (NED/TFS) s.t.

51. Romain Bardet (FRA/ALM) 1:44

52. Andrey Amador (CRC/MOV) 1:48

53. Michael Valgren (DEN/TDD) 2:00

54. Michal Kwiatkowski (POL/INS) 2:02

55. Rein Taaramae (EST/TDE) 2:07

56. Warren Barguil (FRA/PCB) 2:16

57. Xandro Meurisse (BEL/WGG) 2:18

58. Fabio Aru (ITA/UAD) 2:19

59. Guillaume Martin (FRA/WGG) 2:23

60. Mathias Frank (SUI/ALM) 2:26

61. Dylan Teuns (BEL/TBM) 2:27

62. Alexis Vuillermoz (FRA/ALM) 2:30

63. Gianni Moscon (ITA/INS) 2:33

64. Simon Geschke (GER/CCC) 2:44

65. Wout Poels (NED/INS) 2:45

66. Mikael Cherel (FRA/ALM) 3:43

67. Joey Rosskopf (USA/CCC) 4:07

68. Nils Politt (GER/TKA) 4:11

69. Ilnur Zakarin (RUS/TKA) s.t.

70. Tanel Kangert (EST/EF1) 4:13

71. Jan Tratnik (SLO/TBM) 4:21

72. Mike Teunissen (NED/TJV) 4:38

73. Julien Bernard (FRA/TFS) 5:03

74. Simon Clarke (AUS/EF1) 5:04

75. Lennard Kamna (GER/SUN) 5:14

76. Natnael Berhane (ERI/COF) 5:15

77. Julien Simon (FRA/COF) 5:41

78. Andrea Pasqualon (ITA/WGG) 5:43

79. Laurens De Plus (BEL/TJV) 5:48

80. Jonathan Castroviejo (ESP/INS) 7:57

81. Stefan Kung (SUI/GFC) 9:01

82. Omar Fraile (ESP/AST) 9:03

83. Soren Kragh (DEN/SUN) s.t.

84. Rohan Dennis (AUS/TBM) 9:05

85. Hugo Houle (CAN/AST) 9:10

86. Matej Mohoric (SLO/TBM) 9:13

87. Sergio Henao (COL/UAD) 9:39

88. Mads Wurtz (DEN/TKA) 9:46

89. Tony Gallopin (FRA/ALM) 9:48

90. Yves Lampaert (BEL/DQT) 9:55

91. Simon Yates (ENG/MTS) 10:03

92. Gorka Izagirre (ESP/AST) 10:16

93. Tim Wellens (BEL/LTS) 10:17

94. Anthony Perez (FRA/COF) 10:19

95. Anthony Roux (FRA/GFC) 10:20

96. Lars Bak (DEN/TDD) 10:22

97. Pierre-Luc Perichon (FRA/COF) 10:23

98. Nelson Oliveira (POR/MOV) 10:25

99. Christophe Laporte (FRA/COF) 10:30

100. Maxime Monfort (BEL/LTS) 10:32

101. Elia Viviani (ITA/DQT) 10:36

102. Nikias Arndt (GER/SUN) 10:42

103. Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA/TDD) 10:55

104. Lilian Calmejane (FRA/TDE) 11:02

105. Romain Sicard (FRA/TDE) s.t.

106. Daniel Oss (ITA/BOH) 11:08

107. Maxime Bouet (FRA/PCB) 11:11

108. Odd Christian Eiking (NOR/WGG) 11:18

109. Marcus Burghardt (GER/BOH) 12:23

110. Thomas De Gendt (BEL/LTS) 12:27

111. Jasper Philipsen (BEL/UAD) 12:31

112. Jens Keukeleire (BEL/LTS) 13:13

113. Dries Devenyns (BEL/DQT) 13:43

114. Tony Martin (GER/TJV) 13:52

115. Dylan van Baarle (NED/INS) 14:12

116. Rick Zabel (GER/TKA) 14:18

117. Alex Dowsett (ENG/TKA) s.t.

118. Alberto Bettiol (ITA/EF1) 14:20

119. Jose Goncalves (POR/TKA) 14:22

120. Patrick Bevin (NZL/CCC) 14:23

121. Sebastian Langeveld (NED/EF1) s.t.

122. Damiano Caruso (ITA/TBM) 14:28

123. Luke Durbridge (AUS/MTS) 14:33

124. Magnus Cort (DEN/AST) s.t.

125. Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA/TDD) 14:46

126. Benjamin King (USA/TDD) s.t.

127. Steve Cummings (ENG/TDD) s.t.

128. Jasper De Buyst (BEL/LTS) 14:51

129. Roger Kluge (GER/LTS) s.t.

130. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/UAD) 14:55

131. Vegard Laengen (NOR/UAD) s.t.

132. Sven Erik Bystrom (NOR/UAD) s.t.

133. Alexis Gougeard (FRA/ALM) 15:11

134. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA/ALM) s.t.

135. Tom Scully (NZL/EF1) 15:14

136. Marco Haller (AUT/TKA) 15:16

137. Oliver Naesen (BEL/ALM) 15:28

138. Paul Ourselin (FRA/TDE) 15:34

139. Niki Terpstra (NED/TDE) s.t.

140. Luke Rowe (WAL/INS) 15:40

141. Elie Gesbert (FRA/PCB) 15:41

142. Amael Moinard (FRA/PCB) 15:43

143. Florian Vachon (FRA/PCB) s.t.

144. Anthony Turgis (FRA/TDE) 15:51

145. Michael Schar (SUI/CCC) 15:52

146. Yoann Offredo (FRA/WGG) 15:53

147. Frederik Backaert (BEL/WGG) 15:59

148. Lukas Postlberger (AUT/BOH) 16:06

149. Kevin Van Melsen (BEL/WGG) 16:10

150. Imanol Erviti (ESP/MOV) 16:11

151. Niccolo Bonifazio (ITA/TDE) 16:16

152. Lukasz Wisniowski (POL/CCC) 16:24

153. Anthony Delaplace (FRA/PCB) 16:26

154. Aime De Gendt (BEL/WGG) 16:31

155. Cees Bol (NED/SUN) 16:32

156. Chad Haga (USA/SUN) 16:36

157. William Bonnet (FRA/GFC) 16:37

158. Fabien Grellier (FRA/TDE) s.t.

159. Matthieu Ladagnous (FRA/GFC) 16:38

160. Andre Greipel (GER/PCB) 16:53

161. Carlos Verona (ESP/MOV) 16:55

162. Caleb Ewan (AUS/LTS) 16:57

163. Amund Grondahl Jansen (NOR/TJV) 17:02

164. Christopher Juul-Jensen (DEN/MTS) 17:07

165. Toms Skujins (LAT/TFS) 17:13

166. Maximiliano Richeze (ARG/DQT) 17:18

167. Michael Hepburn (AUS/MTS) 17:38

168. Dylan Groenewegen (NED/TJV) 18:14

169. Michael Morkov (DEN/DQT) 18:15

170. Serge Pauwels (BEL/CCC) 18:31

171. Koen de Kort (NED/TFS) 18:39

172. Ivan Garcia (ESP/TBM) 18:52

173. Stephane Rossetto (FRA/COF) 18:59

174. Kevin Ledanois (FRA/PCB) 19:09

175. Jens Debusschere (BEL/TKA) 20:21

176. Kasper Asgreen (DEN/DQT) 20:41

CLASS STANDINGS

POINTS

1. Peter Sagan (SVK/BOH) 76.

2. Michael Matthews (AUS/SUN) 59.

3. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA/TBM) 54.

4. Mike Teunissen (NED/TJV) 50.

5. Greg Van Avermaet (BEL/CCC) 40.

6. Matteo Trentin (ITA/MTS) 38.

7. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/DQT) 30.

8. Jasper Stuyven (BEL/TFS) 29.

9. Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA/TDD) 21.

10. Paul Ourselin (FRA/TDE) 20.

KING OF THE MOUNTAINS

1. Tim Wellens (BEL/LTS) 7.

2. Xandro Meurisse (BEL/WGG) 3.

3. Greg Van Avermaet (BEL/CCC) 2.

4. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/DQT) 1.

5. Nairo Quintana (COL/MOV) 1.