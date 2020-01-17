Aussie Day charity gig at Central Tavern

Hervey Bay band Forbidden Road featuring Anthony Asquith (Bass), Glenn Hand (Lead Guitar & Lead Vocals), Kellie Hand (Vocals) and Darren Wood and be joined by Brent Terret to perform a charity gig on Australia Day at the Bay Central Tavern.

POPULAR Hervey Bay Band Forbidden Road will be rocking tunes and passing the hat around on Australia Day, January 26, at the Bay Central Tavern.

The charity gig starts at 1pm with the country rock, rock n roll blues band out in force to play its usual great musical selection and raise money for Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service and support New South Wales Fire Relief Fund.

The band will donate 100 per cent of its fee for the day, along with profits from sales on the day of its EP, a six-track of original songs for $10.

Forbidden Road comprises of Glenn and Kellie Hand, Anthony Asquith and Darren Wood and will be joined on stage by Brent Terret.

Band member Glenn Hand asked what was more Australian than helping out fellow Aussies on Australia Day.

“What better time to have a fundraiser like this than on Australia Day?” Mr Hand said.

“The countryside is burning right now and to see how it has affected the wildlife in these areas is horrific.

“It’s been estimated that almost half a billion animals are gone because of these bushfires.”

The Forbidden Road members will be stepping up to the mic and playing everything from classic country to pub rock covers.

Music performed will include that from artists such as AC/DC, Elvis Presley, Sheryl Crow, Lady Gaga, Elle King, Transvision Vamp, Lenny Kravitz, Jet, CCR, Stone Temple Pilots, Blondie, Guns N Roses, Rolling Stones and more.

There will be a great range of music for patrons to join in with a cold beer, good food and great entertainment to support Australian wildlife.

The Cool Country Music Club will also throw in a $500 donation to help out with the fundraising.

Club president Max Butler said Cool Country was honoured to donate to such a worthy cause and grateful for the opportunity to support Forbidden Road.

There will also be a kids giant foam party in the carpark, as well as free face