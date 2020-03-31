Aussie expat’s dire warning on social distancing

Italian doctors are making house calls to coronavirus patients in full protective equipment as they warn the infection rates in the country have been wildly under reported.

Patients released from hospital still require urgent care, with many forced to leave earlier than usual as the country rations beds.

There are 11,591 deaths in Italy so far, with the figure expected to climb despite some signs of death rates slowing down.

It comes as frontline hospital doctors told News Corp Australia they were still struggling to cope, with intensive care units finding it hard as they battle a shortage of nurses and anaesthetists needed to keep people alive.

They have also been worried about limited protective equipment. More than 51 doctors in Italy have already died of the virus.

A medical staffer at the Santo Spirito hospital in Rome. Picture: Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP

Dr Chiara Mariani, 38, a GP in Saronno, 30 minutes northwest of Milan, said the discharged patients were the hidden side of Italy's coronavirus pandemic.

She told News Corp Australia her patients still needed oxygen and she had been forced to make dangerous house calls to keep them alive.

"I have 1600 patients, as any other general practitioner here. The problem is that without proper protective equipment we can spread the virus around," she said.

"We all know the official numbers don't tell the whole story. From February 23, I have had 65 patients with COVID-19 similar symptoms, but only three of them had swab and are positive.

DUBAI

Dubai has deployed drones to sanitise its streets, as an expat there claimed Australians were prolonging the outbreak.

The UAE has also used number plate recognition and sweeping security cameras surveillance to stop its citizens going out and spreading coronavirus.

The extreme measures in the UAE come as its airlines have been grounded for two weeks, with 611 confirmed cases and five deaths in the oil rich international transport hub.

There are $25,000 AUD fines for going to a park, $7,000 for holding a party and $1,500 fines for those attending.

An Instagram influencer was also arrested for posting a video that appeared to undermine the country's strict measures.

Elizabeth Donald, 35, an Australian musician who lives in the UAE, said it was "ahead of the curve".

But she was worried Australians have not heeded the message.

"I can't fly in or out at the moment. I know the tide will turn but it is very difficult being away from family," she told News Corp Australia.

"But people are out in the parks in Australia, they are just making this longer for everyone."

Ms Donald said she felt safe in the UAE and was impressed with its response.

But she said she was unsure when Emirates would fly again, leaving many people stranded.

The police in Dubai have been monitoring movements, including using smartphone data and facial recognition technology on its web of cameras throughout the UAE.

Elizabeth Donald says Australians need to get serious about social distancing.

A curfew has been put in place between 8pm and 6pm, with people only allowed to go to the supermarket, pharmacy or essential work during the day.

Some people have been pulled over and threatened with $450 AUD fines.

Police arrested Semia Azaiz, who goes by the Instagram handle "The Trendy Frenchie" for posting a video last week.

Workers at a construction site in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which has recommended the organisers of the Expo 2020 to postpone the world’s fair until next year over the new coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Kamran Jebreili

A Dubai police statement said: "Dubai Police has arrested a European national of Arab origin for posting a video showing her indifference to the #StayHome national campaign and encouraging people to defy authorities' social distancing instructions. Legal measures were taken against her.

"The case has been referred to the Federal Public Prosecution for Information Technology Crimes. Dubai Police stresses the importance of residents fully complying with directives issued by authorities to safeguard public health."

The UAE has spent billions of dollars preparing for the Expo 2020, due in October, but organisers were considering delaying the event for up to a year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

BRITAIN

Hospital admissions flattened in Britain in a positive sign in the fight against coronavirus, as the government poured $150 million into mercy flights to get British people home.

Hundreds of thousands of Brits remain stranded around the world but the government agreed to subsidise some charter flights to help with repatriations.

The elderly and the sick will be prioritised, with many Brits stuck in Spain, which has become the centre of the European outbreak.

There are 9000 coronavirus patients in UK hospitals, with admissions rising by about 1000 each day for the past three days.

A woman being placed into an ambulance at the St Thomas’ Hospital in London, England. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty

And Prime Minister Boris Johnson has managed to chair meetings via video link as he remains in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that $150 million AUD was allocated to help keep flights affordable.

"Partner airlines include British Airways, Virgin, easyJet, Jet2 and Titan and this list can be expanded," he said.

"Under the arrangements that we are putting in place we will target flights from a range of priority countries, starting this week."

Tickets will be allowed to be transferred between passengers.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK government's chief scientific adviser, said that so far hospital intensive care units were coping with current COVID-19 patients.

A deserted Walsall town centre in the United Kingdom. Shops are closed and people are staying at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty

"The number of hospital admissions had gone up roughly the same amount each day," he said.

The measures that have been taken have seen a dramatic reduction in contact.

"The measures are in place, they are making a difference, they are decreasing the contact which is so important to spread the disease and we're doing a good job at cutting that down," Sir Patrick said.

However, one in four doctors in the UK were now off sick or self isolating because a relative had symptoms of the disease.

He said that the number of infections per person was likely to be slowing.

"It's important that we do this now to get the numbers down on the NHS capacity," Sir Patrick said.

"Once we have got this below the ICU curve and stable and then how do we release those measures?"

A nurse swabbing a motorist at a drive-through testing station in Chessington, United Kingdom. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty

He said it was premature to put a time frame on when the lockdown would end, amid previous reports it could be up to six months.

The UK's death toll was 180 in the 24 hours to Monday local time, which was lower than the previous day's total of 209.

The overall death toll was 1408, and the overall cases were more than 22,000, which was only increasing by 13 per cent per day.

Last week it was climbing by 25 per cent, with the UK now falling below Italy's trajectory of infections and deaths.

SPAIN

The chief medical officer in Spain has come down with coronavirus, as another 818 people died in one day there.

Dr Fernando Simon, who was leading the country's response to the virus, has had one positive test but was awaiting a further test to confirm his diagnosis.

Spain has overtaken China for total cases, with 85,195 so far, and of those 46,000 have been in hospital at one point.

Medical workers at a hospital in Madrid, Spain. Picture: Manu Fernandez

There were at least 30,000 in hospital on Monday as the country prepares for further pressure on the overstretched hospital system.

The country plans to roll out fast tracked coronavirus tests to its health workers as it tries anything it can to slow the spread of the virus.

The government was considering moving patients out of Madrid and Barcelona to get access to ICU beds.

EGYPT

Egyptian celebrities have pleaded with people to look after their pets following reports that people were putting them down because of fears they could transmit the coronavirus.

A video has gone viral in the country with a population of 100m, with local celebrities repeating:

"Dogs and cats don't transfer the coronavirus. Those aren't my words, those are the words of the World Health Organisation."

Egypt has reported 609 coronavirus cases and 40 deaths, including two high ranking generals.

There have been reports that soldiers have been put in quarantine after returning from holidays but the country has not put in a strict curfew.

Egypt, which locked up Australian journalist Peter Greste for more than a year for basic reporting, expelled a reporter from the Guardian who had questioned whether the country's outbreak was worse than official figures.

Originally published as Aussie expat's dire warning on social distancing