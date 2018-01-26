Aussie fun and games on Town Hall Green

Maryborough celebrates Australia Day on the City Hall Green. Traditional races like the three legged race, provided good, simple fun.

Maryborough celebrates Australia Day on the City Hall Green. Traditional races like the three legged race, provided good, simple fun. Valerie Horton

IN A sea of red, white and blue residents came together to celebrate Australia Day on the Town Hall Green in Maryborough.

Rotarians of the Rotary Club of Maryborough-Sunrise rose early to offer their free bacon and egg rolls and drinks and the Moonaboola Sea Scouts cooked up a storm with their billy tea and damper.

Toddlers to grandmas took their turns at competing in some of the old fashioned games including thong throwing, three-legged race, sack racing and egg and spoon race.

Maddalyn Avis, 10, said she enjoyed all the fun and games at the Maryborough event.

"I liked all the races - three-legged and sack races, they were fun," she said.

"This was my first time at an Australia Day event and won't be my last."

Maryborough celebrates Australia Day on the City Hall Green. A father and daughter day out, Bill and Wendy Jacobsen. Valerie Horton

Maryborough celebrates Australia Day on the City Hall Green. Games coordinator, Steven Best. Valerie Horton

Maryborough celebrates Australia Day on the City Hall Green. Raising the flag, as the national anthom played, Moonaboola Sea Scout, Caitlyn Drury. Valerie Horton

Maryborough celebrates Australia Day on the City Hall Green. Mary Heritage had the honour of cutting the lamington cake. Valerie Horton

Maryborough celebrates Australia Day on the City Hall Green. Belinda, Ryan and Russell Ellis. Valerie Horton

Maryborough celebrates Australia Day on the City Hall Green. Volunteering every year, the Moonaboola Sea Scouts. Valerie Horton

Maryborough celebrates Australia Day on the City Hall Green. Sack race winner, Liam Best, bound his way across the finish line. Valerie Horton

When asked Maddalyn said the day was about celebrating Australia and all its cultures.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson defended his dummy spitting skills winning this year's competition followed closely by Councillor Paul Truscott and Maryborough Herald editor Boni Holmes.

The Moonaboola Sea Scout raised the flag with Fraser Coast singer songwriter Sam Maddison bringing the crowd together to sing Advance Australia Fair.

Mary Heritage aka Carmel Murdoch, MP Bruce Saunders and Rotary Club of Maryborough-Sunrise Maria Carkagis cut a lamington cake to share with the Aussie Day revellers.