Aussie gunned down in Texas home

Brenton Estorffe was shot in Texas, pictured with his wife Angelenna Estorffe, after confronting intruders in his home. Picture: Supplied

An Australian man has been killed in Texas after armed intruders broke into his home at night and shot him dead.

Brenton Estorffe, formerly of the Sunshine Coast, had left home to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL but his American dream has turned to tragedy.

According to The Australian, the 29-year-old has fallen victim to America's epidemic of gun violence.

Brenton Estorffe was shot in Katy Texas, pictured with his family Angelenna Estorffe (Wife) and children Asher and Eliana. Supplied

Estorffe was asleep in his home near Houston, Texas, with his American wife when he was woken up by the sound of breaking glass inside the house.

According to local police reports, Estorffe got out of bed to investigate and was confronted by two intruders who had broken into the house where Estorffe and his wife and their two children, aged three and one, were sleeping.

The intruders, who had entered through the home's back door, shot Mr Estorffe, leaving him fatally wounded in the confrontation.

The suspects fled and are yet to be apprehended, according to local reports.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Wednesday local time (4pm AEST). Police are investigating and asking neighbours to co-operate with surveillance footage.

They say the suspects did not get away with any valuables because the crime happened so quickly.

Neighbours describe Brenton Estorffe, who was shot and killed by intruders in his own home, as “nice as could be”. Picture: Supplied

According to local TV station KHOU 11, neighbours are wondering if there was a specific reason the Estorffe household was targeted by the intruders.

The home was located in the small town of Katy, in a subdivision where many of the large brick homes have been decorated for Halloween.

The killing has left neighbours shocked, saying that the area has experienced a few break and enters but nothing as severe as homicide.

Police said Mr Estorffe was a "homeowner" and the "father of two small children … breaks your heart."

Local police of the quiet suburb say the murder of the father of two ‘breaks your heart”. Picture: Supplied

A neighbour, Kimberly Patele, said that Mr Estorffe was "as nice as he could be. I can't imagine what the wife is going through right now."

Ms Patele said that she has in the past left her doors unlocked at night because it is such a quiet neighbourhood.

"It's pretty shocking, to be honest."

According to The Australian, police received a panicked emergency call at 12.03am local time saying there had been a shooting inside the home.

Brenton Estorffe pictured with his wife Angelenna. Picture: Supplied

Mr Estorffe was originally from Mooloolaba on the Sunshine Coast, and he had studied to be a personal trainer before moving to the US to play football, where he was joined by his brother Corbin, also an aspiring gridiron player.

He played a season of college football for Southern Virginia University, a school located three hours southwest of Washington, DC, in 2012.

Cobin Estorffe paid tribute to his "hero" sibling. "Still not real brother," he wrote on social media.

"Life will never ever be the same without you. Hands down you are my hero the way you stood up for your family. Can only dream to be a little bit like you. Thanks for the amazing times we had together. Miss you and love you so much Brenton."

Mr Estorffe is the third Australian to be gunned down in the US in recent years.

In 2017, Sydney-born Justine Damond, 40, was killed by a Minneapolis police officer outside her home when she called for help after hearing noises in an alleyway outside of her residence.

In July this year, Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend, Chynna Deese, were shot dead by two teenagers, who later took their own lives, on a highway in Canada.

In 2013, 22-year-old Melburnian Christopher Lane was shot in the back while jogging near his girlfriend's home in Duncan, Oklamhoma. At the time of his death, Lane was attending East Central University on a baseball scholarship.

