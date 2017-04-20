Aussie heroes: Private Kevin Simms remembered

PRIVATE Kevin Simms of the 3rd Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment (3RAR) was part of a four-man Bren gun team that held a small defensive position against repeated Chinese assaults in the Korean War.

During one of the most significant battles of the conflict - in April 1951 - Chinese troops launched a major offensive with the aim of capturing Seoul, clashing with troops of the 27th Commonwealth Brigade in the Kapyong Valley.

Throughout the night, Chinese soldiers repeatedly pressed the Australian positions, attacking in waves over their own dead and wounded.

Despite the enemy numbers, Simms and his machine-gun team held their ground and, along with the rest of 3RAR, helped stall the enemy advance towards Seoul.

In addition to individual decorations, 3RAR was awarded the US Presidential Citation for their actions that night.

The Australian Active Service Medal 1945-75 was authorised in 1997 and awarded to members of the Australian Defence Force who served on warlike operations between 1945 and 1975.

The clasp worn on the ribbon denotes service in Korea and Vietnam, where more than 17,000 and 60,000 Australians served respectively, as well as involvement in operations across Malaya, Malaysia, Thailand and Thai-Malay.

74,686 had been awarded to date to March 17, 2017.

