An Aussie father has been rendered homeless after the sudden closure of the borders between NSW and Queensland, following concerns over rising coronavirus numbers in NSW.

Gold Coast man Clinton Wass got caught on the wrong side of the border when it closed last week.

After being turned away from a Coolangatta checkpoint on Sunday, he's had no choice but to sleep in a park at Tweed Heads for the past seven nights.

Mr Wass has been sleeping rough for seven nights waiting for a way into Queensland.

Under the current health directive, Queenslanders who are returning from NSW are no longer allowed to cross the border via road.

Instead they must catch a plane and then quarantine in a hotel at their own expense.

A NSW charity kindly donated a pillow and a doona to Mr Wass, and he has set up base under a tree for extra shelter.

Mr Wass told 9 News: "I'd like any of those politicians to give it (sleeping in a park) a go."

Mr Wass setting up his temporary home in the park. Picture: Channel 9

For Mr Wass, who is only an hour's drive away from his home on the other side of the border, reckons catching a plane is an odd regulation.

He also only has $10 to his name so is unable to afford the flight.

"Basic human rights is the right to have shelter and food and clothing, I've got all that but it's just over there, about a hundred kilometres, under an hour away and they won't let me," he said.

"The only answer I get from any government department is we're very sorry, there's no box I fit in, so see you later - we can't do anything else," he said.

Originally published as Aussie 'homeless' because of COVID rule