Aussie kids show off their talent on TV

Shane Jacobson will host the new TV series Little Big Shots for Channel 7. Supplied by Channel 7.

THEY may be little but don't underestimate their abilities when some of Australia's youngest kids take on the latest television talent show.

On Sunday, September 27 Little Big Shots will showcase the skills of some of Australia's most talented kids aged three to 13.

The show is already a hit in the US created by Ellen Degeneres and hosted by Steve Harvey but Australia's version will be hosted by the entertaining Shane Jacobsen.

Little Big Shots differs from the usual talent show formula where judges determine whether participants are deserving of moving on to the next round.

Instead, there are no judges and certainly no judgement - just kids showing off their talent, a hobby or something quirky.

Catch Little Big Shots on Channel 7 at 7pm this Sunday, September 27.

Do you know a Fraser Coast child aged three - 13 with an extraordinary talent? Let us know at editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au or call 4120 1085.