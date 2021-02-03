Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Aussie punter wins entire $30m lotto prize

by Evin Priest
3rd Feb 2021 7:18 AM

 

A Western Australian has hit the jackpot in Oz Lotto overnight, claiming a $30 million winning ticket in division one.

The $30 million prize was won by a single ticket in Draw 1407 on Tuesday and it is the state's largest single lotto win in five years.

The winner is yet to be revealed but the ticket was purchased in WA. The lucky punter's numbers were 26 - 17 - 16 - 3 - 44 - 14 - 42, while the supplementary numbers were 37 and 38.

A further 68,572 WA players also picked up a prize in Tuesday night's draw.

There have now been 10 division one winners in WA this year who have shared in almost $41 million worth of prizes.

However, Lotterywest's head office is closed to the public due to COVID-19 safety practices and the state's current lockdown.

Originally published as Aussie punter wins entire $30m lotto prize

More Stories

editors picks money oz lotto wagering winner winnings

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOR SALE: 20 business opportunities on the Fraser Coast

        Premium Content FOR SALE: 20 business opportunities on the Fraser Coast

        Business The Fraser Coast is full of opportunities, if you know where to find them.

        Teen goes on armed robbery spree when on bail for carjacking

        Premium Content Teen goes on armed robbery spree when on bail for carjacking

        News In one of the most serious incidents he threatened a 67-year-old man with a knife...

        New event proposed for Coast could bring in millions

        Premium Content New event proposed for Coast could bring in millions

        News The cycling event could attract 3000 visitors to the region

        Man douses pregnant partner’s door with fuel, flicks lighter

        Premium Content Man douses pregnant partner’s door with fuel, flicks lighter

        News He pulled a child’s trampoline apart before telling the woman “I’m going to kill...