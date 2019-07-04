Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A supplied undated image obtained Thursday, June 27, 2019 shows 29-year-old Perth man Alek Sigley who has reportedly been detained in North Korea. (AAP Image/Supplied by Facebook)
A supplied undated image obtained Thursday, June 27, 2019 shows 29-year-old Perth man Alek Sigley who has reportedly been detained in North Korea. (AAP Image/Supplied by Facebook)
Breaking

Aussie student released from North Korea

by Ally Foster
4th Jul 2019 2:37 PM

The Australian student who went missing in North Korea and was feared detained has been found 'safe and well' in China.

Prime Minster Scott Morrison confirmed that Alek Sigley has been released from detention in North Korea and has since arrived safely in China.

"Alek is safe and well. Swedish authorities advised they met with senior officials from the DPRK and raised the issue of Alex's disappearance," Mr Morrison said.

"We were advised that the DPRK have released him from detention and he has safely left the country and I can confirm that he has arrived safely. "

The prime minister extended his "deepest gratitude" to the Swedish authorities for helping Alek get released.

"(This) demonstrates the value of discrete, behind-the-scenes work by officials in solving sensitive consular cases in close partnership with other governments," he said.

"I'm sure we all could not be more pleased. We know he is now safe."

More to come

More Stories

alek sigley australian editors picks located missing north korea

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Phone, net services restored to Urangan area

    premium_icon UPDATE: Phone, net services restored to Urangan area

    Business Multiple businesses in Urangan claim they had gone without any proper phone lines and limited internet connection for almost a week

    Construction starts on new Bay shopping complex

    premium_icon Construction starts on new Bay shopping complex

    News A new servo and shopping centre are on the cards

    • 4th Jul 2019 1:45 PM
    Bay berries thrive as harsh weather holds off

    premium_icon Bay berries thrive as harsh weather holds off

    News 'We've been really lucky, it's been a fantastic start to the season'

    M'boro students scouted for leading theatre performance

    premium_icon M'boro students scouted for leading theatre performance

    News It's their time to shine as a part of a leading Australian chorus