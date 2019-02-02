Aussie women secure semi spot at Sydney 7s

ELLIA Green has inspired Australia into the Sydney 7s semi-finals, helping the hosts power past France 21-17 at Spotless Stadium on Saturday.

The defending champions were much improved on their up-and-down opening day and had Green's barnstorming first-half cameo, which began with a thunderous tackle in the first minute, to thank for it.

That tackle helped Australia resist some early pressure to score first through Emma Skyes in what was their best offensive sequence of their tournament.

Captain Sharni Williams then stepped in and away to break the the line for a 14-0 lead before Carla Neissen got one back for France on the half-time bell.

They again held firm to start the second half before Lily Dick's strong-running try ensured France's two late tries sent heart fluttering but were in vain.

Australia will play Ireland, who are in the final four of a world series event for the first time, in a Sunday semi-final. New Zealand and the United States will meet in the opposing semi-final.

Earlier, a comedy of errors in a horror second half put the Australian men's Sydney 7s title defence in early disarray at Spotless Stadium.

The hosts lost to Argentina 29-14 in the first of three pool games to be played on Saturday, leaving them needing wins against powerhouse South Africa and Tonga later in the day to have any chance of defending their title.

Tim Walsh's men went to the break ahead 7-5 thanks to a late Simon Kennewell try, but unforced errors starved them of possession in the second stanza as the South Americans ran away with it.

"They just blasted us off our own ball and we didn't respect it when we had it," Nick Malouf said of Argentina's ruck dominance.

"I think they just wanted it more than we did in the end. We're going to have to rectify it in these next two matches."

