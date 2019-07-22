Aussies arrested in Bali drug raids

Two Australians have been arrested in Bali amid reported links to a cocaine trafficking operation.

The men, David Van Iersel, 38 and William Cabantog, 35, were arrested on Saturday in the resort village of Canggu.

It is believed the Melbourne nightclub promoters were working in the resort area and that the men were arrested following a series of raids, the Herald Sun reported.

David van Iersel is one of two men who have been arrested in Bali.

In a statement issued on Monday, Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed the arrests.

"We stand ready to offer consular assistance … should they request it," the statement read.

It is understood the police have received CCTV footage from a Canggu nightclub, along with a set of scales hidden inside a scooter.

Indonesian media reports say that charges are yet to be laid and investigations are continuing.

Mr Cabantog reportedly used to work as a manager at Eve and Boutique nightclub and Crown Casino's Club 23 and moved to Bali last year.

Will Cabantog was also arrested.

Mr Van Iersel previously worked as a manager at Captain Baxter bar in St Kilda and also moved to Bali almost a year ago.

The Agehas reported several other Australians have been linked to the investigation with another Melbourne nightclub figure fleeing to Singapore before police raided his apartment.

Mr Van Iersel was seen escorted at Denpasar police station on Monday, according to the publication.

This is the station where he and Mr Cabantog are believed to have been held over the weekend.

Indonesia is known for its harsh penalties for drug offences, which were demonstrated when Bali Nine ringleaders Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan were executed in 2015.

If Mr Van Iersel and Mr Cabantog are convicted of possession they could face a maximum sentence of 12 years behind bars.

If they are found guilty of drug trafficking they could face the death penalty.

With AAP