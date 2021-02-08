Aussies behind epic Super Bowl ad

When it comes to the Super Bowl, the star-studded TV ads command almost as much attention as the actual NFL final.

And while all eyes are on The Weeknd's halftime show for some serious star power, this year's broadcast features a 30-second ad dubbed "tiny cowboys" created by Australians and starring Hollywood actor Maya Rudolph.

Sydney brothers John McKelvey and Luke McKelvey - who co-founded US creative agency, Mirimar - are behind The Four Quarter-Sized Cowboys commercial for Swedish brand, Klarna.

"The Super Bowl is the biggest stage there is," the Sydney-raised pair told AdNews. "It's a big moment for our team and of course there's an extra push when you know it's going to be seen by hundreds of millions of people."

Bridesmaids actor Maya Rudolph stars in a Super Bowl ad for Klarna produced by Australians. Picture: Klarna

Maya Rudolph plays four ‘cowboy’ characters in the big budget ad. Picture: Klarna

"There's a lot of eyeballs, competition, expectations, celebrity talent. It's a big milestone for brands, and we are always excited and motivated to create a real breakthrough moment," they added.

The ad - to screen in the fourth quarter - features four characters all played by Bridesmaids star Rudolph, promoting the global shopping and payment service.

"The task was to simply tell people the clear product benefit, on the world's biggest stage," the McKelvey brothers told industry publication AdNews.

"It's a single, simple proposition, that can be easily understood. There's no difficult brain-pretzels to sort out.

"So let's shrink down the beloved Maya Rudolph and have the four quarter-sized cowboys, on their four quarter sized ponies, buy one magnificent pair of boots in four payments."

The Wild West-themed Super Bowl ad for Klarna was produced by Australians. Picture: Klarna

A scene from The Four Quarter-Sized Cowboys Super Bowl commercial. Picture: Klarna

The Sydney-raised pair founded Mirimar Creative Group, described as being based in LA and New York, where Luke McKelvey is creative director and John McKelvey is chief creative officer.

The NFL championship - aka the Super Bowl - attracts a global TV audience of more than 100 million.

A 30-second ad TV spot reportedly costs $US5.6 million ($A7.3 million), making it the most lucrative TV ad space in the United States.

About 50 ads air during the broadcast, which features a halftime show led by The Weeknd.

