Aussies get Easter sky show with meteorite

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 16th Apr 2017 9:17 PM
Glenda Knox took this photograph of what is belived to be a meteorite from Boomi NSW and posted it on Higgins Storm Chasers' Facebook post about the event.
Glenda Knox took this photograph of what is belived to be a meteorite from Boomi NSW and posted it on Higgins Storm Chasers' Facebook post about the event.

AUSTRALIAN'S are reporting seeing a bright light speed across the horizon early this evening along the Eastern side of the country.

Higgins Storm Chasers asked followers if they saw the suspected meteorite after they had received reports of it being seen over Brisbane, most of South-East Queensland and North-East New South Wales about 6pm.

The post has received 1,200 comments with a number saying the saw the natural event as far north as Central Queensland and North Queensland.

Deslee Oldham posted a video of the bright light cross the sky at the Gold Coast on Higgins Storm Chasers while a few captured it in photos.

 

Comments on Higgins Storm Chasers' Facebook post:

Shannon Cheesman - Yep, we saw it in its last few seconds whilst stuck in traffic on the Bruce highway heading from sunny coast to Brissy. We were like "is it a flare? Is it fireworks? Is it a shooting star? Is it a meteorite?!?" Now we know!

Dannielle Robinson - I saw it driving approx 30kms out of Taroom QLD 4420 and told my family who missed it that it was the quickest shooting star I'd ever seen. Now I know why it was so quick

Ros Wilson - Saw something in Mackay Qld yesterday morning between 4.30 and 5 am, was going horizontally across the sky, seemed low and super bright then burnt out

Sarah Hammermeister - We seen it in Chinchilla qld it was so bright and seemed so close we could actually see the flames coming off of it so amazing

GavSue Bawden - Saw it to the south from Belldeen Defence Rd on the Banana Range CQ

Dawn Jenkins -Yes. I saw it in Warwick qld. Very briefly. Thought it was a shooting star. Looked like it was going to hit the ground, before it finally burned up.

Topics:  higgins storm chasers meteorite ufos

Local Partners

