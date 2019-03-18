How Aussies are changing our holiday plans

Katie Jones and children Tahlia, 15, and Flyn, 13, enjoy a mini-break at Dune Beach House at Palm Beach on the Gold Coast. Picture: Adam Head

FORGET the land of the long white cloud or the land of the rising sun - Australia is the land of the long weekend, according to new travel research.

A study from Stayz, Australia's original holiday rental company, has revealed a growing trend toward shorter, more frequent breaks rather than lengthy overseas holidays.

It found the number of Aussies wanting to use their annual leave to create a series of long weekends had grown 50 per cent in the past year.

Over three-quarters of survey respondents said pre-booking long-weekend getaways gave them a more positive outlook on daily life.

The study showed Queensland parents to be the most proficient holiday planners, with 62 per cent making travel bookings and preparations up to six months in advance.

The findings rang true with Gold Coast mother Katie Jones, who said bigger wasn't always better when it came to holidays.

"It definitely suits me to have more shorter holidays throughout the year than going on a big trip away," she said.

"I don't have the money to go on massive overseas trips anyway, so to go on a few shorter trips instead is ideal."

The study also showed a rise in the concept of 'staycations', where holiday-makers may only travel as far as the next suburb to enjoy a beach break or hinterland escape.

"You still feel like you've gone away on holidays, but there is the convenience of still being close to home if you need to be," said Ms Jones.

She said booking a holiday rental home through an agency like Stayz was preferable to staying in a hotel.