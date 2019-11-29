Menu
Australia Post will hire 3700 people nationally for the busy Christmas retail season.
Business

AustPost hires 700 workers in Queensland

by Cloe Read
29th Nov 2019 2:03 PM
AUSTRALIA Post is ramping up for the busy Christmas period, hiring 700 staff in Queensland as it prepares to deliver almost four million parcels a day.

Across the country it will employ 3700 new workers as it anticpates a hectic online festive shopping season.

It has already added 600 staff to its Queensland workforce and will add the final 100 employees in coming weeks. Australia Post expects to deliver seven million parcels during the Black Friday four-day online shopping spree starting today.

The National Retail Association estimates Queenslanders will spend $697 million online in the seven weeks before Christmas, up 24 per cent from last year. Australia Post spokesman Ben Franzi said every year the Black Friday sales are getting "bigger and bigger".

"Across the four days we're probably going to see about seven million parcels from consumers buying online," he said. "They (shoppers) are really starting to think of Christmas shopping earlier.

"Black Friday brings forward the spending of Christmas…It's going to be one of the biggest online shopping events of the year."

Mr Franzi said Monday and Tuesday next week would be the busiest days for delivery. However, the week before Christmas would see express postage rise as consumers did last-minute shopping. In the week before Christmas, express postage jumps up to 30 to 40 per cent of total parcels, up from the usual 25 per cent of the total.

The NRA is expecting a massive $5 billion to be splurged over the Black Friday weekend both online and at bricks and mortar stores. Gold Coast retailer In Focus Homewares said it joined the Black Friday sales this year after suffering without it last year. "Last year we ignored it and hoped it would not affect us and suffered lower sales as a result that weekend," owner Hamish Cahir said.

"This year we are rolling out a big sale so we don't miss out (and) we will have extra staff on."

australia post business christmas queensland workers

