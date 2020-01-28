Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australia Day baby Bailee James Allen born to parents Chenoa James and Jayden Allen from Torquay.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Australia Day baby Bailee James Allen born to parents Chenoa James and Jayden Allen from Torquay.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Lifestyle

Australia Day baby couldn’t wait for due date

28th Jan 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WASN’T the Australia Day Chenoa James is used to but she couldn't be happier.

Just before midday she gave birth to her and Jayden Allen’s first child, Bailee James Allen.

The little boy weighed in six pounds and two ounces (2845 grams).

Although he wasn’t due until Monday the patriotic baby had other ideas.

Miss James said she was surprised when she went into labour on Sunday telling the Chronicle she had expected she would carry past her due date.

The new mum said the twelve hour labour was a change of pace to her normal Australia Day traditions.

“I am normally at a party,” she said.

“It is the first time I haven’t really celebrated the day.”

Bailee joins a line up of famous Australians to share his birthday with like musicians Shane Howard from Goanna and David Briggs from Little River Band.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boy beats deadly bacteria, health struggles to get to school

        premium_icon Boy beats deadly bacteria, health struggles to get to school

        News Just making it to the classroom was the biggest challenge of all.

        Fraser Coast schools share warning about coronavirus

        premium_icon Fraser Coast schools share warning about coronavirus

        News Schools across the Fraser Coast have shared a warning from Queensland Health amid...

        Cyclone watchers premature in suggesting Fraser Is landfall

        premium_icon Cyclone watchers premature in suggesting Fraser Is landfall

        News Peak cyclone season starts this weekend, and weather watchers yesterday found a...