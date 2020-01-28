Australia Day baby couldn’t wait for due date

Australia Day baby Bailee James Allen born to parents Chenoa James and Jayden Allen from Torquay.Photo: Alistair Brightman

IT WASN’T the Australia Day Chenoa James is used to but she couldn't be happier.

Just before midday she gave birth to her and Jayden Allen’s first child, Bailee James Allen.

The little boy weighed in six pounds and two ounces (2845 grams).

Although he wasn’t due until Monday the patriotic baby had other ideas.

Miss James said she was surprised when she went into labour on Sunday telling the Chronicle she had expected she would carry past her due date.

The new mum said the twelve hour labour was a change of pace to her normal Australia Day traditions.

“I am normally at a party,” she said.

“It is the first time I haven’t really celebrated the day.”

Bailee joins a line up of famous Australians to share his birthday with like musicians Shane Howard from Goanna and David Briggs from Little River Band.