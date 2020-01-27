Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Woman airlifted after barbecue explodes
News

Australia Day barbecue goes horribly wrong, burning woman

Georgie Hewson
27th Jan 2020 7:33 AM | Updated: 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ACCIDENTS on Australia Day have left two Southern Downs women in hospital from separate incidents.

Around 4.30pm on Sunday, a RACQ Lifeflight helicopter responded to a woman in Tannymorel who had suffered burns to her hands and face.

It is believed a can of fly spray fell onto a lit barbecue, exploded and caused the fire.

Chemicals from the aerosol also sprayed all over the woman's arms and face.

The woman, aged in her sixties, was flown to Toowoomba hospital in a stable condition.

Two Southern Downs women were airlifted to hospital after separate incidents. Picture: RACQ Lifeflight.
Two Southern Downs women were airlifted to hospital after separate incidents. Picture: RACQ Lifeflight.

A male patient also suffered minor burns at the scene and was transported to Warwick Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance service also responded to an incident in Talgai yesterday when a woman fell from her horse.

A Queensland ambulance spokesman said QAS was called to the private property at 1.30pm.

The woman, aged in her late twenties, suffered head injuries and was flown to Toowoomba hospital by a RACQ Lifeflight rescue helicopter in a stable condition. 

burn injuries burns lifeflight racq lifeflight helicopter rescue
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia Day lamington death caught on camera

        premium_icon Australia Day lamington death caught on camera

        Breaking Witnesses have spoken about the horrifying moment a tradition turned to tragedy when a woman choked as she participated in a lamington-eating competition.

        Crocodile sighting at Fraser Island campsite

        premium_icon Crocodile sighting at Fraser Island campsite

        News The crocodile was reportedly spotted by a member of the community.

        Veteran editor helped shape modern-day Maryborough

        premium_icon Veteran editor helped shape modern-day Maryborough

        News ‘There would be very few people, and perhaps no one, who have made more of a...

        Sporting legend humbled to receive OAM for service

        premium_icon Sporting legend humbled to receive OAM for service

        News MARYBOROUGH softball and hockey legend Vicki Warren has been recognised for her...