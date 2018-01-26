AUSTRALIA DAY: Come have fun on the foreshore

DOG Tammy is about 90 years of age in human years, so has a bit of wisdom and life experience behind her.

She especially knows all about keeping safe from the harsh Australian sun.

While wearing the latest in eye fashion, she went for a stroll (literally) down the Esplanade for Australia Day with her human parents Sue and Steve Nolan.

The trio, who visit the Esplanade often, started the public holiday with a trip to a coffee shop where Tammy reportedly had cake.

Tammy suffers from arthritis so it is a bit difficult for her to walk but she gets a great view from her pram.

The glasses help with her eye condition.

Tammy's Australia Day will continue with a swim in a pool.

"Anything to take the weight off her legs," Mr Nolan said.

"She loves swimming."

Scarness Park : Meals on Wheels volunteer Seiarne Ransley demonstrate the bean bag throwing event.

PASSIONATE volunteer and Aussie Seiarne Ransley invites everyone to Scarness Park today to throw a bean bag for Meals on Wheels.

She has been a part of the organisation, which delivers meals to people that need the extra help, for 13 years.

Meals on Wheels volunteer Seiarne Ransley at the community group's stall in Scarness Park for Australia Day. Annie Perets

And she has helped at the community group's Australia Day stall each of those years.

"It's been a great day," Ms Ransley said.

"The bag pipes and the band were really, really good."

Ms Ransley has had her fair share of bean bag throws over the years, and her biggest tip is to throw underarm.

And there are prizes to be won for those who throw their bag into the hole.

The family fun day at Scarness Park will continue until 3pm.

The Whittle family is new to the Fraser Coast region, after moving here about a month ago from Alice Springs to be closer to relatives.

They started their celebrations on the Scarness foreshore today, and said they were loving their new home.