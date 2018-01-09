Australia Day events coming up across the Fraser Coast

AUSTRALIA Day in Maryborough on January 26 is set to be bigger and better than ever, starting with a free community barbecue on the City Hall Green from 7am. Afterwards, Australiana games will be played.



Across the region there will be plenty of celebrations.



Poona



POONA will also have activities from 9am, with plenty of kids' games including sprints, three-legged races, relay races, a tennis competition, cricket, indoor bowls, a pool competition, darts and golf.



Burrum Heads



IN BURRUM Heads, an event will be held from 6.30am, with a sausage sizzle and flag-raising ceremony.



Village Voices, the local choir, will perform traditional Australian songs and the anthem.



Australia Day Awards



AT HERVEY Bay Community Centre, a breakfast will be held from 7.30am to 8.45am.



At 9am a citizenship ceremony will be held, welcoming newcomers to the region and country.



At 9.30am, the annual Fraser Coast Australia Day Awards will be announced.



Historical museum



VISITORS to the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum celebration will also experience the interplay among trades, village life and the museum with many historical displays, exhibits and hands-on activities that bring history to life.



There will be free tractor rides for children



This year the team at the village will also have the following demonstrations and activities: whip making, rope making, corn shelling, rope splicing demonstrations, spinners and weavers, sheep shearing, 1903 Oldsmobile rides, spinning paintings, vintage cars and motorcycles and much more.



The event will start at 9am.



River Heads



RIVER Heads knows how to do Australia Day in style.



From 11am there will be a flag-raising ceremony, music, bush poetry, great food and ice cold Australian beverages.



Don't miss out on great Aussie entertainment.



Toogoom



THE celebration of Australia Day will start at the Toogoom Community Association grounds from 11.30am with the flag-raising ceremony together with speeches and singing of the National Anthem.



Lunch is then served in the community hall following by entertainment, fun, and games for all the family in both the hall and the grounds.



Scarness Park



THE Family Fun Day at Scarness Park will include games, prizes, live music, displays of vintage motor bikes, rural fire brigade, stationary engines, whip maker, children's rides, ferris wheel, climbing wall, pig train and jumping castle.



Sausage sizzle, burgers, lamingtons, soft drinks, ice-cream and coffee will be available for purchase.

