Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Australia Day weather forecast for Fraser Coast

Carlie Walker
by

THE Fraser Coast could be in for some wet weather on Australia day, with rain along the coast predicted.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Chris Joseph said it would still be a warm day though.

"There could be a shower or two for the district as a whole," he said.

"It looks slightly wet along coastal parts.

"There is a likelihood of some showers."

The weather is set to remain warm, meaning barbecues and beaches parties can still go ahead.

Mr Joseph said temperatures in Hervey Bay were likely to be between 30 and 32 degrees, while in Maryborough and other inland parts of the Fraser Coast, temperatures were likely to reach between 33 and 35 degrees.

"Temperature-wise at this early stage it's not looking too different to what we are seeing," he said.

"It's not too far from what we normally see this time of year."
 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  australia day fcweather weather

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Man lands in court for damaging a store door

Man lands in court for damaging a store door

A store customer, frustrated at not having enough money for a purchase, landed in court for purposely damaging the shop door.

Father who killed baby boy sentenced to nine years

SENTENCED: Baby killer Ry Liam Smith at Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Ry Liam Smith was sentenced to nine years' jail.

Mayor, Butchulla elder weigh in on Australia Day debate

People from the local indigenous community march along the Esplanade calling for a change of date for Australia Day.

Councillors, mayor and a Butchulla elder have shared their views.

Care delayed at Fraser Coast emergency departments

Stats show at-risk patients made to wait

Local Partners