Australia Day weather forecast for Fraser Coast

THE Fraser Coast could be in for some wet weather on Australia day, with rain along the coast predicted.



Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Chris Joseph said it would still be a warm day though.



"There could be a shower or two for the district as a whole," he said.



"It looks slightly wet along coastal parts.



"There is a likelihood of some showers."



The weather is set to remain warm, meaning barbecues and beaches parties can still go ahead.



Mr Joseph said temperatures in Hervey Bay were likely to be between 30 and 32 degrees, while in Maryborough and other inland parts of the Fraser Coast, temperatures were likely to reach between 33 and 35 degrees.



"Temperature-wise at this early stage it's not looking too different to what we are seeing," he said.



"It's not too far from what we normally see this time of year."

