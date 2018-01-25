Australia Day weather on the Fraser Coast and week ahead

HIGHER TEMPS: The Bundaberg region experienced above average temperatures over the weekend.

AFTER a foggy morning on the Fraser Coast we can expect a hot day ahead and more warm weather to bring in Australia Day celebrations.

A top of 31 degrees is tipped for the region on Thursday with showers on the cards.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting similar weather on Australia Day and through to Tuesday next week.

At this stage maximum temperatures are due to rise to a steamy 33 degrees in Hervey Bay and 34 degrees in Maryborough on Wednesday in what will be the hottest day over the next week.