Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The PM has been building significant relations with the US military
The PM has been building significant relations with the US military
Politics

Australia deploys defence to Hormuz strait

by Daniel McCulloch
21st Aug 2019 10:57 AM

AUSTRALIA will send troops, planes and warships to help guard the Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia would make a "modest and time-limited" contribution to international efforts to protect freedom of navigation in the region.

"The government has decided it's in Australia's national interests to work with our international partners to contribute to an international maritime security mission in the Middle East," he told reporters at Parliament House on Wednesday.

More Stories

Top Stories

    FLIGHT PRICE SLASH SNUB: Sky-high airfares hurt businesses

    premium_icon FLIGHT PRICE SLASH SNUB: Sky-high airfares hurt businesses

    News Hervey Bay has missed out on a $10 million flight discount drive from Australia's leading airline, despite facing major issues with flight prices and schedules

    'MOVING HOUSE': Esplanade sale for less than $100k

    premium_icon 'MOVING HOUSE': Esplanade sale for less than $100k

    News The house and land sold for $630,000 in June

    Security beefed up as skate park completion nears

    premium_icon Security beefed up as skate park completion nears

    News The park remains closed to the public until next month

    Unique items stolen during break-in at M'boro business

    premium_icon Unique items stolen during break-in at M'boro business

    Crime Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.