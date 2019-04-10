Menu
ONCE OVER: Bob Jane T-Mart wheel alignment technician Glenn Chettleburgh works on his first Australian-made battery-powered car.
Australia-first electric vehicle serviced in Maryborough

Carlie Walker
10th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
THE idea of Australia's first manufactured electric car was born in Maryborough.

So it's only fitting that the first service on the vehicle was carried out in the Heritage City.

Yesterday mechanics from Bob Jane T-Mart inspected the motor and carried out a wheel alignment on the ACE Cargo Van, which is the brainchild of Fraser Coast businessman Greg McGarvie.

The vehicle was unveiled at the International Convention Centre in Sydney last week and was then driven back to Queensland.

Peter Walters, franchisee of Bob Jane T-Mart in Hervey Bay and Maryborough, said he enjoyed looking at the electric vehicle and taking it for a drive.

While the business has serviced Telsas before, it was an exciting experience for Mr Walters and his staff, considering the vehicle's connection to the region.

He said the vehicle had similar mechanics to a normal diesel or petrol car, along with inflatable tyres that were similar when it came to realignment.

"It just doesn't have a normal motor,” he said.

Mr Walters and his staff got to take the car for a drive to test it out for themselves.

He said the vehicle handled well, had good balance and was enjoyable to drive.

Being the first to do a check-up on the vehicle was a special moment, Mr Walters said.

"We were very proud to do that,” he said.

The cars will be assembled from flat-pack parts sourced from China and Taiwan.

The Cargo Van will be first model off the line and will be followed by a ute and a small two-door hatch.

