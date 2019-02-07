World Cup dream over? Wade ‘snubbed by selectors’ again

The World Cup hopes of forgotten man Matthew Wade appear all but over as he prepares to be overlooked by Australian selectors once again.

Wade won't be named on Thursday when Australia's squad for this month's ODI and T20 series against India is announced, The Australian reported.

The wicket-keeper batsman has consistently plundered runs in domestic cricket this season, top-scoring in the Sheffield Shield and making the second-most runs in the Big Bash League.

But despite averaging 44.27 in the latter with five half-centuries to his name, selectors are expected to retain vice-captain Alex Carey over Wade.

The white-ball tour of India is the first step on Australia's run to the Cricket World Cup - starting May 30 - and will go a long way to determining final spots for the showpiece event.

Another ODI series against Pakistan in the UAE will follow, and will present one last opportunity for Wade to earn selection before the World Cup.

But his chances look slim, given the BBL is entering its final stages and only red-ball cricket will follow, starving the Tasmanian of any chance to impress in the 50-over game.

The 31-year-old won't be the only notable absentee in India.

He will be joined by quicks Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood who are both set to miss out through injury, The Australian reported.

Starc is understood to have an upper-body injury while Hazlewood is suffering from a back injury sustained during the Test series against India.

Australia will play two T20s and five ODIs against India.