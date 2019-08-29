Menu
Police allege Linklater regularly holidays in Bali and Banyuwangi. Picture: Buchan
Crime

Australian arrested on Indonesian child sex charges

by Ondy Harvard
29th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
AN AUSTRALIAN man has been charged with paedophile crimes on the Indonesian island of Java and could face 15 years prison.

Dustin Linklater, 38, is being held in jail in Banyuwangi, which is near the ferry crossing from Java to Bali.

Deputy chief of Banyuwangi Police, Andi Yudha Pratama, said that Linklater was charged under Article 82 paragraph 1 and Article 76E of Child Protection Law and Article 292 Indonesian Criminal Code.

Australian man Dustin Linklater, 38 was arrested by Indonesian Police. Picture: Buchan
The Articles aim to protect children from being persuaded to commit obscene acts or for adults to commit obscene acts with minors of the same sex.

Police allege that Linklater - a restaurant worker in Australia who regularly holidays in Bali and Banyuwangi - took the 14-year-old boy to his rented house in the village of Bubuk and gave him a mobile phone containing a pornographic video and asked him to watch it.

 

Linklater Dustin has been arrested on child sex charges. Picture: Buchan
It is alleged that Linklater then sexually abused the boy orally as many as five times and then gave him IDR100,000 ($10).

"Cellphones were confiscated as evidence. Other items of evidence (include) 30 condoms, lubricant oil, strong drugs, bed sheets and pillows," Deputy Chief Pratama said.

The police allege that Linklater met the boy at the Bangsring Underwater tourist hub that has beaches and snorkelling.

 

Linklater is being held in held in jail in Banyuwangi. Picture. Buchan
Indonesian authorities were alerted when the boy's parents made a report to local police.

Police, who claim Linklater has admitted the charges and has been cooperative, allege that a medical examination of the boy on August 15 confirmed swelling of his vital organs.

"The maximum penalty sentence is 15 years jail. We are still conducting further investigations because there might be other victim," said Deputy Chief Pratama.

