Australian Hearing celebrates a 70th with their 70's

Blake Antrobus
| 5th Jun 2017 11:10 AM
Clients with Hervey Bay Maryborough Australian Hearing, celebrating the company's 70th birthday on Thursday.
Clients with Hervey Bay Maryborough Australian Hearing, celebrating the company's 70th birthday on Thursday.

BESIDES being helped by Australian Hearing, Ken Sempf had another thing in common with his dining companions recently - he, the company, and many others surrounding him had all turned 70.

Australian Hearing celebrated its 70th birthday on Thursday, with the Hervey Bay branch inviting many of its senior clients along to its celebrations at Menus On Main.

The company specialises in providing hearing help to pensioners and seniors.

Mr Sempf, who has required hearing aids for the past seven years, said he had "his life given back" after being fitted with the aids.

"I was a tractor driver for years; the noise led to issues with my hearing," he said.

"So now, I'm able to hear for a start, I can talk on the phone, and then there are little things, like not needing to keep the TV volume on so loud.

"The technology has improved a lot since I first got them."

Manager of the Hervey Bay Maryborough branch Adam Lewis said the branch's work helped people with hearing issues become more socially inclusive.

"We're here because of our clients - if they weren't productive in getting help, then we wouldn't exist in the first place," Mr Lewis said.

"It's about providing for them in the first place."

Australian Hearing has more than 3000 cleints in the region.

