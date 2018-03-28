Australian Idol winner set to return to Fraser Coast

Adelaide-born musician Guy Sebastian will take to the stage this week. Photo: AAP/Mark Calleja

AUSTRALIAN Idol winner Guy Sebastian is returning to the Fraser Coast.

He will perform at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre on July 8 from 7.30pm, bringing his Now & Then tour to the stage.

Recent releases from Guy's current album, Conscious, such as Bloodstone & Set In Stone, will be performed alongside songs which have shaped his illustrious career for the past 15 years and made him one of Australia's most enduring artists, with over 40 platinum-certified releases and more than three million sales to date.

Fans will also be treated to a sneak peek of his highly anticipated new material, set to be released later in the year.

Tickets are set to go on sale Thursday morning at 10am.

"This year has started off so well for me," Mr Sebastian said.

"I've spent a lot of time writing new material and preparing a new body of work that really excites me, and I can't wait to share it soon.

"One of my favourite things to do is perform live and I'm excited to bring my music to fans who live more remotely and get back to some amazing locations across Australia.

"I'm creating a show that will be a unique, one of a kind experience for my loyal fans."