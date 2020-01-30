Australian Indoor Training Camp

Menu
AUSSIE PICKED: Bryce Robinson and Ryley Kroning were recently selected for the U18 Australian Indoor Hockey training camp squad.
Glen Porteous
30th Jan 2020 7:00 AM
INDOOR HOCKEY: Bryce Robinson and Ryley Kroning have taken their representative selection success to the next level earning a place in the Australian under-18 Indoor Hockey training camp.

The Heritage City pair will head off for the three-day training camp at early October to hone their playing skills.

It is a first-time Australian Indoor Hockey selection for both players and they will be keen to take full advantage of the opportunity given to them at the camp.

“I was pretty happy and a bit surprised to learn I got the selection,” Bryce said.

“A bit shocked because I didn’t think I would make the squad but we must have performed well to earn the selection,” Ryley said.

Despite coming fifth overall, playing for Queensland at the 2020 Indoor Hockey National Championships, the pair played well enough to earn selection.

“Did a lot of hard work on the court and it paid off by getting the national selection,” Bryce said.

The players will be immersed in the Australian style of play and the skills, tactics and knowledge required to represent Australia and excel on the international stage.

“The camp will be a preparation for the players for future senior representation,” Ryley said.

With Indoor Hockey finished, the pair will now commence training for their regular Maryborough hockey club, Granville Tigers.

Diarmid and Anniston Chappell made the Shadow players selection.

