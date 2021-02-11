Australian Survivor to be filmed in Queensland

Outback Queensland will play host to the new season of reality juggernaut Australian Survivor in the latest filming coup for the state.

Previously hosted by Samoa and then Fiji, Australian Survivor's sixth season will be filmed in Cloncurry, outside Mount Isa, after the production was lured to the state by $3.9 million in Federal Government funding, Arts Minister Paul Fletcher announced this morning.

It joins a growing list of big-name productions that have shifted to Queensland due to the COVID-safe environment after the global pandemic jeopardized the viability of filming in international territories.

The funding was provided through the Morrison Government's Location Incentive Program, which was boosted mid last year.

"Australian Survivor was one of the many world-renowned productions jeopardised by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why we are pleased to provide $3.9 million to get the series back on our screens in 2021," Minister Fletcher said.

Australian Survivor host Jonathan LaPaglia. Picture: Channel 10.

ViacomCBS Australia's chief content officer Beverley McGarvey said Queensland's harsh outback climate would "shift the game in a way we haven't seen before".

Filming, through production company Endemol Shine Australia, will begin in the coming months and screen across Network Ten platforms later this year.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said production of the reality franchise would inject an estimated $14.6 million into the state's regional economy and create around 150 jobs for Queensland crew.

Australian Survivor joins other reality TV franchises including Holey Moley and The Amazing Race to move to Queensland due to the pandemic.

It comes as big-budget film productions also look to the state as a filming haven, with Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives to film next month, taking over from Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie and Netflix's recently-wrapped Escape From Spiderhead, starring Chris Hemsworth.

NBC's Young Rock wrapped at Screen Queensland Studios on Friday and will be replaced shortly by Joe Exotic starring Kate McKinnon.

The sun sets in Cloncurry. Picture: by Luke Marsden.

"We've got a winning combination in terms of competitive incentives, fantastically diverse locations, best-in-the-business local crew and one of the world's most COVID-safe environments," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Queensland is the place to film right now; the positive impacts flowing from our production boom are vast and varied… from big-budget feature films to hit TV series, and now one of Australia's best-loved reality shows, there really is no limit to the scope, scale and volume of what's coming through our door."

Screen Queensland boss Kylie Munnich said the remote township of Cloncurry will benefit from jobs for local crew and be showcased nationally and internationally on the program.

"It's rewarding to see such a big show as Australian Survivor heading to outback Queensland-a region that knows adversity and hardship first-hand, and whose people, I expect, share those human qualities celebrated in the show: courage, endurance and strength," Ms Munnich said.

Season two of ABC's Total Control will also return to outback Queensland, filming in Winton this year.

Originally published as Australian Survivor to be filmed in Queensland