HOLIDAYS: 8 ways to keep the kids entertained in the Bay

Noel Sparks was amazed at the new and colourful Kindness Garden at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, which incorporates thousands of kindness rocks. DENISE SPARKS

Australiana Cottage Craft and Herb Farm

AUSTRALIANA Cottage Crafts and Herb Farm owners Karen and Ron Herbert have created a crafty wonderland that has visitors and locals returning time after time.

The cottage has wood working areas, pottery huts, the formal and informal herb garden, a cottage herb nursery and a farm animal area with guinea fowl and pigs, sheep, goats, peacocks, chickens, geese, chinese silky chicken and more.

The farm is open 10am to 4pm daily over the school holidays at 403 Torbanlea Pialba Rd, Takura. Entry is free.

Visit Reefworld Aquarium

OBSERVE sea life in its natural habitat at Reefworld Aquarium.

It is home to many different marine animals, including colourful tropical fish, sharks and large reef fish, along with tubeworms, crabs and many more.

Feed the turtles at 11am or the sharks at 2.30pm daily. They are located at Dayman Park, cnr Kent St and Pulgul St, Urangan.

Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum

THE Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum boasts 21 historical buildings, is home to more than 12,000 items and often hosts interactive displays and demonstrations.

The museum will be open every day during the school holidays, Monday to Saturday from 1pm to 4.30pm, and Sundays 10.30am to 4pm.

The museum is located at 13 Zephyr St, Scarness. Entry is adults $10, children 14 and under $3, children below school age enter free.

Jump Park Hervey Bay

JUMP Park Hervey Bay is the premier indoor trampoline park of Fraser Coast. Featuring multiple zones and Olympic trampolines, it won't disappoint even the most hardcore.

The Jump Park is located at 229 Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd, Urraween. Phone 41914051 for prices.

Family Carnival

THIS family-friendly event has rides, side show alley and carnival food over the school holidays and is located at Fraser Park, between the Hervey Bay Library and the PCYC.

Entry is free, with a cost $5 for individual ride tickets or $30 for unlimited ride passes.

Kindness rock painting workshop

DROP into the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre for this free school holiday activity tomorrow. Come along to paint a happy, inspirational or motivational message.

Place a rock in the Kindness Garden or take home to give to others. Sausage sizzle and soft drink available for $2.

The workshop will run from 10am to noon. The centre is located at 22 Charles St, Pialba.

Bush to Bay music festival

HELPING to keep the parents sane these school holidays is the Bush to Bay music festival at the Bay Central Tavern this Saturday.

The one-day bush affair will also feature Sunny Cowgirls, Troy Kemp, Jayne Denham, The Pigs, 8 Ball Aitken, Bridget O'Shannessy and The Buckleys.

For those would-be country music artists in the crowd, they will also have their chance to belt out their favourite songs with the Wild West Karaoke Band on hand to perform all the hits.

Tickets are $69.90 and can be bought online at baycentraltaven.com.au.

Gem and Jewellery Expo

THE Annual Gem and Jewellery Expo will be held at Star of the Sea Catholic School, Hughes Rd, Wondunna, this Saturday and Sunday, from 9am daily.

There will be an array of quality jewellery, gemstones, fossils, crystals and lapidary supplies.

Kids' Corner is popular and provides activities suited for the kids while you frolic among the many stalls.

Demonstrations include faceting and the wonderful world of micro mounts, crystal so small that they have to be viewed through a microscope. View Hervey Bay's only named rock, uranganite and speak to the local resident who fossicked for it.

The canteen will be open with burgers, sausages, scones and cream available.