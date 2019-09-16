Australia’s best beachhouse bargains

Think of the classic Australian beach house, and images of fibro features, pastel paint jobs and simple boxy designs come to mind. They were built on the cheap, but were dearly loved by all who used them - and still are.

These mid century marvels are few and far between today, with more being lost every year to contemporary replacements. But every now and then a slice of this traditional seaside architecture hits the market. And despite being a hop, skip and a jump to the water's edge (and the need for a lot of TLC) many of these cottages still tick all the affordability boxes.

Right across the country there are a host of old school beach houses on the market under the $550,000 mark. From $100,000 in coastal Victoria to $549,000 on a lakeside lot in regional NSW (and everywhere in-between) here is a top 10 list of Australia's cheapest beach houses to come on the market this month.

PARADISE BEACH, VICTORIA

Price: $100,000

An original 1960s beach shack, this three-bedroom renovator's delight is on the market for the first time. The property also includes an additional bungalow and is a stone's throw from the sand.

DOVER, TAS

Price: $388,000

Two for the price of one, these cottages are sitting pretty on the Glenbervie Rivulet in the seaside village of Dover and are a quick stroll to Kent Beach.

BURRILL LAKE, NSW

Price: $549,000

Right on the waterfront, this two-bedroom cottage is on the banks of Burrill Lake with views out to Pigeon House Mountain. It has a modern bathroom, but the kitchen is in a quaint original condition.

EAST MACKAY, QLD

Price: $329,000

Walk to the beach from this classic already renovated home on a big block. It even has scope to build extra accommodation downstairs to make the most of the short term rental trend.

KINGSCOTE, SA

Price: $375,000

OK, it's not a typical beach house, but it's also not on a typical beach. This stone and wood Kangaroo Island home would not look out of place in a British period drama and is 100m to the beach and local yacht club.

STUARTS POINT, NSW

Price: $295,000 to $315,000

Described as a "surf shack" by the agent, this fibro classic has two bedrooms and a study, plus fresh paint and a new roof and is a short trip to the beach.

COOEE BAY, QLD

Price: More than $479,000

Cha-ching! A modernised Yeppoon beach house that earns a pretty penny, this cottage makes $150 a night on AirBnB and has been fully renovated.

PORT FAIRY, VIC

Price: $435,000

A fantastic fibro number just one street back from the water's edge at Pea Soup Cove, this two-bedroom cottage is an ideal weekender or money spinner.

LAUDERDALE, TAS

Price: $330,000

One of the first beach cottages on the block, this classic three-bedroom bungalow has new wiring and a new roof and is only a few minutes to the local beach.

COOBOWIE, SA

Price: $299,000 to $329,000

The right price for a sea change, this three-bedroom beachfront cottage is made from classic bessa block with original interiors that are a blast from the past including a Lino floor.

