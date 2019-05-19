Aussie leaders say who they want on Iron Throne

The Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms, from the TV series 'Game of Thrones'.

The Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms, from the TV series 'Game of Thrones'.

Is the outcome to Game of Thrones written in (or by) the stars? Aussie leaders and influencers love the show - these are their picks as to who will take the Iron Throne.

Matt Preston of Masterchef. Picture: Penny Stevens

Matt Preston, celebrity chef

Daeynerys at the start until she is killed by Arya. At the end of the episode, I suspect Jon Snow has to have it finally. Also: Jaime Lannister is not dead!!

Radio personality Merrick Watts. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Merrick Watts, comedian and broadcaster

I absolutely love the show! I just can't pick it but if I had to it'd be Arya Stark) and her teeny little sword).

Osher Gunsberg on The Bachelorette.

Osher Günsberg, TV host and author

Once Arya Stark uses her face stealing powers and knifes Daenerys, Jon Snow will have his decision made for him and will comfortably sit on that uncomfortable chair

Miranda Tapsell at the 2019 InStyle Women of Style Awards. Picture: Christian Gilles

Miranda Tapsell, actress

I really want Arya to take it since Jon won't, but I have a feeling Daenerys Targaryen will have it. I always prepare for the worst.

Tony Abbott outside a pre-poll voting centre at Brookvale. Picture: AAP

Tony Abbott, former prime minister

Jon Snow. Because Daenerys has blotted her copy book.

Australia's cricket team captain Tim Paine. Picture: AAP

Tim Paine, Australian Test cricket captain

I'm waiting until the season ends so I can go 'bang' and watch it all at once. I've done my best to avoid all spoilers, but for me it's Jon Snow. Because he is Jon Snow.

Nicola Carey. Picture: Matt Thompson

Nicola Carey, Australian cricketer

No one will end up on the Iron Throne. Arya will kill Dany, and Jon (who is the true heir to the throne) won't want to be king so they will destroy the Iron Throne and all the kingdoms will have their own king or queen each.

Author Trent Dalton.

Trent Dalton, author of No1 bestseller Boy Swallows Universe

Only three realistic possibilities now. Jon deserves it. But that's too easy for this batshit crazy brilliant show. Only other person worthy of it is bad arse Arya but I fear the horrors of last ep might have forced her into an early retirement and I feel she may just take up that marriage prop from Gendry. Third possibility is more attractive to me: Drogon burns the throne down to an iron cricket bat that Dany carries around Westeros smacking the backside of anyone who mentions the name "Stark". No thrones. No game.

George Gregan

George Gregan, rugby union great

Jon Snow because he's the "King of the people" and they will feel comfortable with him on the Iron Throne (plus he can ride Dragons !).

Ben Ikin, league star and Fox Sports host

Arya Stark kills Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow refuses to become king, Sansa Stark succeeds to the Iron Throne … boom!!

PRod Kafer, former Wallaby and Brumbies star. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Rod Kafer, former Wallaby and Fox Sports analyst

Jon kills Dany; Jon joins wildlings north of the wall in his despair; Bran the new Night King and assumes the throne and unites the realm.

Dermott Brereton. Picture: Mark Stewart

Dermott Brereton, AFL legend

I think Daenarys Targaryen will win. And she will kill Jon Snow as well. Reason; art imitating life, ambitious people are life's most dangerous!

Sarah Olle. Picture: Tony Gough

Sarah Olle, Fox Footy host and GoT megafan

Sansa. She's lurking in the background and could be the last woman standing. When it comes to the political side of the game of thrones, the eldest Stark girl has proved she can more than hold her own. You know you're doing well when you can outsmart and outplay Little Finger.

Sam Frost.

Sam Frost, TV and radio host

Jon Snow is going to take the title. All round nice guy, he seemed so disappointed with Daenerys power trip, I think he's going to throw her under the bus, and eventually take the throne!

Radio Personality Michael "Wippa" Wipfli. Picture: John Appleyard

Michael "Wippa" Wipfli, Nova host

Any man that shoots his crooked old man on the throne deserve his own throne, Tyrion Lannister.

Shaynna Blaze, host of Selling Houses Australia. Photo: Foxtel / Nicholas Wilson

Shaynna Blaze, Selling Houses Australia host

How can it not be Sansa on the Throne at the end? Theon wanted redemption for his part he played and was happy to die, Tyrion married her and is looking at her cool calm, authority and Jon Snow went against his Queen for Sansa, plus she is rocking the funky robes. Queen style and the ruler of the seven kingdoms right there.

Katrina Milosevic and Bernard Curry. Picture: Julie Kiriacoudis

Katrina Milosevic, star of Wentworth and other Australian dramas

The Iron Throne has caused so much war. I suspect Tyrion will accidentally end up taking it, but will quickly declare Westeros a Constitutional Monarchy.

Sky News entertainment reporter Sam Dawson with GoT star Isaac Hempstead Wright

Samantha Dawson, Sky News Entertainment Reporter

I hope Tyrion Lannister takes the Iron Throne - who doesn't love it when an underdog wins!!

Tom Saunders, Sky News Chief Meteorologist.

Tom Saunders, Sky News Weather Chief Meteorologist

There will be no throne …. the throne will melt under dragon fire.