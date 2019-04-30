Menu
James Faulkner has revealed he has been in a five-year relationship with partner Rob Jubb.
Cricket

Aussie cricketer reveals same-sex relationship

30th Apr 2019 8:00 AM

JAMES  Faulkner has become the first professional Australian male cricketer to publicly reveal he is in a same-sex relationship.

Celebrating his 29th birthday on Monday, Faulkner used the occasion to announce via Instagram that he has been in a five-year relationship with partner Rob Jubb.

"Birthday dinner with the boyfriend @robjubbsta and my mother @roslyn_carol_faulkner #togetherfor5years", (sic) Faulkner posted alongside a picture of a dinner with his mother and partner.


 

The post, which had more than 15,000 likes at the time of writing, has seen Faulkner showered in praise by both former and current teammates.

"Great courage", Glenn Maxwell commented on the photo - a sentiment shared by Shaun Tait.

"Great courage mate, bet u feel better (sic)", Tait posted.

Eight years ago England's Steven Davies became the first professional male cricketer to publicly reveal he is gay.

cricket australia james faulkner same-sex
News Corp Australia

