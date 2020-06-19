Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australia’s lowest paid workers will soon receive a pay rise, but it’s well short of last year’s increase and what unions had hoped for.
Australia’s lowest paid workers will soon receive a pay rise, but it’s well short of last year’s increase and what unions had hoped for.
Business

Australia’s minimum wage set to climb

by AAP
19th Jun 2020 11:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Australia's lowest-paid workers will get a $13 a week pay rise.

This means the national minimum wage will rise by 1.75 per cent to $753.80 a week or $19.84 per hour from July 1, the Fair Work Commission announced on Friday.

The rise falls well short of the three per cent increase to the minimum wage last year.

Commission president Justice Iain Ross says it comes amid a significant downturn in Australia's economy, driven by the coronavirus.

"The shock to the labour market has been unprecedented," he said in a recorded message released on Friday morning.

Australia’s lowest-paid workers will get a $13 a week pay rise. Picture: iStock
Australia’s lowest-paid workers will get a $13 a week pay rise. Picture: iStock

There are also significant downside risks to the economy ahead, he said, including the potential threat of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

"The outlook, including the nature and speed of the expected recovery, remains highly uncertain," he said.

Peak union body the ACTU had argued for a four per cent rise this year. Business groups had argued the minimum wage should be frozen until mid-2021 to enable people impacted by the coronavirus-driven downturn to find jobs.

The commission's decision directly affects 2.24 million low-paid workers and indirectly affects many more.

Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter had opposed any substantial increase to what is already the world's highest minimum wage.

Originally published as Australia's minimum wage set to climb

employment minimum wage

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen charged over blaze that damaged M’boro home

        premium_icon Teen charged over blaze that damaged M’boro home

        News The smell of blistered paint and smoke fills Monika Birch's Maryborough home

        JOBSEEKER: Seeking to rebuild troubled life for his son

        premium_icon JOBSEEKER: Seeking to rebuild troubled life for his son

        News He freely admits he was formerly a user of meth

        No closure for Shae’s mum one year on

        premium_icon No closure for Shae’s mum one year on

        Crime A man was charged over the death of Shae Maree Francis

        MOTORING MILLIONS: Massive grant for Coast infrastructure

        premium_icon MOTORING MILLIONS: Massive grant for Coast infrastructure

        News Over one million dollars in funding for Coast infrastructure.