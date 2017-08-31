Australia's richest childrens writing comp closes tomorrow

Mary Poppins Literary Awards - Harriet,4, and Alfie,7, Ratchford with their great grandmother Anne Miller at the Maryborough Library.

YOU have until close of business tomorrow to get your entry into Australia's richest children's writing competition.

Fraser Coast students from Years 3-12 have been encouraged to pen their imaginations and enter to win a prize pool worth $2000.

The Mary Poppins Literary Awards were established by the Proud Marys Association to celebrate the birth of the famous author of the Mary Poppins story, Pamela Travers.

Proud Marys members Mary Lange and Gloria Chay at the Mary Poppins statue discuss the annual Literary Awards open to Fraser Coast students. Boni Holmes

Proud Mary members have been running the competition since 2000 in the hope of finding the next Pamela Travers, encouraging literary skills and imagination and reading.

The competition closes on September 1 and a presentation of the awards will be held at the Maryborough Library on October 14.

The Proud Mary's awarded Fraser Coast young writers with certificates and prize money for their winning entries at last year's Mary Poppins Literary Awards. Boni Holmes

Complete the official entry form and attach to your story with your name, address, phone number and grade/year group clearly marked.

All entries should be addressed to the Mary Poppins Literary Competition.

Drop your story into the Fraser Coast libraries.

For more information visit the local schools, libraries, www.marypoppinsfestival.com.au or phone Gloria Chay on 4122 3731.

FAST FACTS

The annual Mary Poppins Literary Awards were established in 2000 to honour writer PL Travers, the creator of Mary Poppins who was born in Maryborough, and is for young creative writers and poets residing in the Fraser Coast region.

DETAILS

The Proud Marys meet on the second Wednesday at 2pm upstairs in the Maryborough Library, Bazaar St. Money raised goes to the Literary Competition and the Poppins Festival. Phone Gloria Chay on 4122 3731.