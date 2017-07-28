26°
Australia's richest writing comp open for entries

Boni Holmes
| 28th Jul 2017 9:07 AM
Mary Poppins Literary Awards - Harriet,4, and Alfie,7, Ratchford with their great grandmother Anne Miller at the Maryborough Library.
Mary Poppins Literary Awards - Harriet,4, and Alfie,7, Ratchford with their great grandmother Anne Miller at the Maryborough Library. Alistair Brightman

THE Proud Marys were running their annual writing competition in the hope of finding Fraser Coast's next budding author.

The Mary Poppins Literary Awards is the richest children's writing competition in Australia and was established in 2000 to honour the author of the famous Mary Poppins stories, Pamela Travis.

Pamela was born in the building on the corner of Richmond and Kent sts, Maryborough, as Helen Lyndon. Proud Mary Anne Miller said the competition was to encourage children to use their imagination and read. "The very first thing we did when we discovered that Pamela Travis was born in Maryborough was go to the Fraser Coast Chronicle to sponsor a writing competition,” Anne said.

"We received $200 from them and $200 from the council.”

The competition also receives support from the Cherry Tree Foundation in London. Each year almost $2000 was awarded to the competition winners.

Anne said they always received lots of entries and were hoping for the same this year.

Over the last 16 years, hundreds of Fraser Coast children have put their imagination on paper.

"We are looking forward to seeing some great stories,” Anne said.

"I have always said - a person isn't poor because they haven't any money, a person is poor because they don't have a dream.”

The Mary Poppins Literary Awards were launched at a morning tea on July 24 and entries close on September 1.

For more information visit the local schools, libraries, marypoppinsfestival.com.au or phone Gloria Chay on 41223731.

A presentation of the awards will be held at the Maryborough Library on October 14.

Complete the official entry form and attach to your story with your name, address, phone number and grade/year group clearly marked. All entries should be addressed to the Mary Poppins Literary Competition.

Drop your story into the Fraser Coast libraries for your chance at success.

Come along

The Proud Marys meet on the second Wednesday at 2pm upstairs in the Maryborough Library, Bazaar St. Money raised goes to the Literary Competition and the Poppins Festival.

Phone Gloria Chay on 4122 3731.

