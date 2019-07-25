Australia's 'smartest hotel' for $150 a night

Inside Australia's smartest hotel — and it will only cost you $150 per night.

Switching off while on holiday is a thing of the past, according to the gurus behind Australia's smartest hotel - The OPPO 5G Hotel.

Following the unveiling of the 5G network and OPPO's Reno 5G smartphone,the Chinese smartphone vendor has announced the launch of its world first portable 5G powered smart hotel.

Making its debut at Splendour in The Grass in Byron Bay, the hotel - complete with its own high-end gaming suite, smart mirror and voice-controlled Home Hub - has since been showcasing its use of real-world 5G applications to Aussies across the country.



Boasting faster speeds and lower latency, the network promises "a new era of connectivity".

Michael Tran, managing director at OPPO Australia, says 5G is "set to revolutionise the way we use our smartphones and connected devices", enabling unprecedented applications and a variety of user-friendly scenarios.



"Like any new technology, it's about evolution", he added "we can expect to see more new applications utilising the power of AR, VR, AI, as well as a greater focus on mobile gaming to provide new, exciting innovations."

The space is more than adequate for a couple.

5G HOTEL HITS THE ROAD



Case in point? Their foray into the hotel industry. Set to visit locations throughout Australia fitted with 5G capabilities, the once 40-square-metre shipping container now houses a one-bedroom suite, providing guests a technological experience and taste of extravagance.



With a matte black exterior, the interior furnishings keep it simple; pairing modish practicality and a clean, neutral palette; complemented by the all latest in technology devices and sought-after smart home features.



At the centre of the smart hotel sits the OPPO Reno 5G smartphone, taking place as the control centre of the accommodation, powering everything from the lighting to entertainment - essentially acting as the 'brain' of the entire suite.

The hotel is powered by a phone that acts as the ‘brains’ of the suite.





"We know Aussies are excited for the arrival of 5G, so we've built the ultimate live-in experience where consumers are able to fully immerse themselves in the advancements and innovations that come with the network", Tran said.





Reaching the Gold Coast's HOTA on July 24, the futuristic experience will remain there until the end of August, with further locations to be announced as it makes its way down the northern New South Wales coast towards Sydney.



Bookings are available from August 1, 2019 by visiting here.