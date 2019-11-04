Australia’s T20 bowling attack comes of age

Australia's bowlers are enjoying their best Twenty20 run in almost a decade, with their full-strength attack strangling opposition out of matches.

With Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins at the helm, Australia's bowlers have conceded less than 7.5 runs an over in the first four games of the summer.

Their performances against Sri Lanka and Pakistan mark the first time an Australian attack has done that in four straight games since way back in 2009-10.

Live stream the Australia v Pakistan T20 & Test Series with KAYO SPORTS on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14-day free trial >

It's the first time Australia have run out anything close to their best attack in the format since way back in 2016.

"It's nice to have Mitchell Starc running in with the new ball and then at the death with the spinners through the middle," vice-captain Alex Carey said.

"Kane Richardson has been fantastic with the new ball and at the death again.

"And Pat Cummins, wherever you need him. It's a really well-balanced squad at the moment.

"It's nice to have a very role-specific side together. Players are feeling really confident in their roles and executing their roles."

Richardson has especially come of age with his tight spells, going at less than a run a ball in three of the four matches.

He and Starc both claimed two wickets in Sunday's win over Pakistan, and arrive in Canberra full of confidence for the second game of the series against the tourists.

Meanwhile, the Aussies also appear to have found their formula for next year's World Cup on home soil, after going with two spinners for the T20s.

Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar have played in each match so far this summer, with selectors well aware spin has proven more effective than pace in Big Bash matches in recent years.

That preference for spin on the bigger Australian grounds is backed by the fact spinners conceded almost a run-an-over less than quicks in the country in T20 internationals.

Australian captain Aaron Finch can rely on Kane Richardson at the death.

"I think it's important to have them as options especially when you have a left- arm and a leg-spinner," captain Aaron Finch said.

"The two spinners, all the stats suggest that runs per over off spinners are lower in this country than quicks.

"I think that's based off ground size, how true the wickets are too.

"It's not a non-negotiable but structuring up for these two series we've felt that it was our best five bowlers going forward."