Australs and Tinana bounce into the final

CRICKET : In the only cricket match on the Fraser Coast this weekend, Australs and Tinana will battle it out for Fraser Coast cricket seniors grand final honours.

It has been a different start to the Fraser Coast cricket season with Maryborough United and Hervey Bay Royals playing their initial season in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup competition.

Today’s match shapes up as an intriguing contest, with both teams finishing the regular season on 32 points, four clear of Bushrangers in third.

Australs will be hoping batsmen Bradley and Terry Wex, along with Matthew Rook, continue their form and at least add another century to their tally for the season.

Bradley Wex accounted for two of the five top scores for the season, with totals of 107 not out, 104 not out and 88 not out.

His average for the season is 182.33.

What is even more remarkable is he has not played competitive cricket for some years due to his defence force commitments.

The Australs team produced five of the top ten scores this season.

Tinana’s Nicholas Bennetts also has a century to his name with a 103 in round four against Past Grammars.

Tinana is returning to the finals after playing Bay Power in last season’s contest.

Play commences at 12.30pm at Newton Oval, Maryborough.

In Bundaberg, Brothers will play The Waves twice in two days.

On Saturday the teams meet in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup final.

Brothers reached the final after defeating Hervey Bay Royals while The Waves proved too strong for Norths.

Play commences at 10.25am at Salter Oval.

Both teams will return to Salter Oval on Sunday to battle for the division one News-Mail Cup final. Play starts at 11.21am on Sunday.