Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Reserve Grade – Tinana player Trent Goldenstein earlier this season.
Reserve Grade – Tinana player Trent Goldenstein earlier this season.
Cricket

Australs and Tinana bounce into the final

BRENDAN BOWERS
21st Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET : In the only cricket match on the Fraser Coast this weekend, Australs and Tinana will battle it out for Fraser Coast cricket seniors grand final honours.

It has been a different start to the Fraser Coast cricket season with Maryborough United and Hervey Bay Royals playing their initial season in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup competition.

Today’s match shapes up as an intriguing contest, with both teams finishing the regular season on 32 points, four clear of Bushrangers in third.

Australs will be hoping batsmen Bradley and Terry Wex, along with Matthew Rook, continue their form and at least add another century to their tally for the season.

Bradley Wex accounted for two of the five top scores for the season, with totals of 107 not out, 104 not out and 88 not out.

His average for the season is 182.33.

What is even more remarkable is he has not played competitive cricket for some years due to his defence force commitments.

The Australs team produced five of the top ten scores this season.

Tinana’s Nicholas Bennetts also has a century to his name with a 103 in round four against Past Grammars.

Tinana is returning to the finals after playing Bay Power in last season’s contest.

Play commences at 12.30pm at Newton Oval, Maryborough.

In Bundaberg, Brothers will play The Waves twice in two days.

On Saturday the teams meet in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup final.

Brothers reached the final after defeating Hervey Bay Royals while The Waves proved too strong for Norths.

Play commences at 10.25am at Salter Oval.

Both teams will return to Salter Oval on Sunday to battle for the division one News-Mail Cup final. Play starts at 11.21am on Sunday.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free family Christmas church event

        premium_icon Free family Christmas church event

        News THERE will be music, munchies and markets for everyone to enjoy tomorrow night at the Hervey Bay Baptist Church event, Come Home for Christmas.

        Small town celebrates in big way this Christmas

        premium_icon Small town celebrates in big way this Christmas

        News The Christmas spirit isn’t hard to spot in this Fraser Coast town

        FUNDING: $500k for cashless card support services

        premium_icon FUNDING: $500k for cashless card support services

        News Two support organisations will be given funding to help cashless card recipients

        Motorbike rider airlifted after off road accident

        premium_icon Motorbike rider airlifted after off road accident

        News A man in his 40s has been airlifted after a motorbike accident on a dirt track