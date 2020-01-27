Author to share tips on publishing

GET PUBLISHED: Author Lex McAulay, with some of his books, will give a talk on February 3 about his works and how budding authors can get their works printed. Picture: Alistair Brightman.

RENOWNED Australian military author Lex McAulay will be giving a ‘Local History Talk’ to promising writers on how to get their literary works published.

The Vietnam veteran and author of more than 20 books on Australian military history will be at the Maryborough Library to discuss about his books and pass on his personal experiences on how he got them printed.

“The talk basically will be about how a writer can get his manuscript off the computer, to the publisher and get it printed,” Mr McAulay said.

He said one of the key points he would emphasis was the importance of going to the right publisher for the book’s topic.

“Literary agents are important and publishers don’t have the time go over manuscripts they are given, so you have to find the right agent for the style of what you have written,” he said.

Mr McAulay had his first book rejected seven times before he found a publisher to print it.

“I would say to any author trying to get their work printed not to give up and if you have a story to tell, keep trying to get it printed,” he said.

Despite research being easier in the 21st century with digital technology, the importance of doing it correctly will always remain the same.

“Newspapers, classified information, a wide range of archived information is being digitised now and how to collect that for the topic you are writing is very important.”

Mr McAulay said it could be hard work to get a book printed but the reward of a personal achievement would be worth it.

The presentation is on February 3 from noon to 1pm and bookings are essential, phone 4190 5788.