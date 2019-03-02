Autumn fashion works best when pieced together

The fresh weather is approaching and while it might be time to pack away the daisy dukes, there's plenty to be excited about in a new season of fashion.

Issue. 1 boutique director Brooke Raven says the forthcoming cool temperatures bring playful layers and textures, giving fashionistas the chance to live "the third piece” rule once more.

"Autumn is my favourite season as I can layer and wear multiple pieces at once,” Brooke says.

"There's a fashion rule called 'the third piece' which essentially states that to have a complete, styled winter outfit, you need to be wearing three key pieces, not including your shoes.

"For example, a distressed pair of jeans, paired with a tee tucked in, and a luxe leather jacket are a great start for a winning winter ensemble.”

Bold logos will re-emerge on clothes and accessories, but expect less of a Von Dutch aesthetic and more subtle shout-outs from independent Australian brands.

"One key trend that is making its mark on Australia is the return of the designer logo, emblazoned across T-shirts, bags and belts,” Brooke says.

"This trend has held strong with our own breed of Australian designers such as Camilla and Marc, but we're now also starting to see more homegrown brands jump on this bandwagon too.”

As for specifics, Brooke says we can look forward to flattering skirts, big comfy jumpers, leather jackets and shirred material.

"Midi skirts will be the go-to piece for autumn or winter; they suit all shapes, provide coverage for winter white legs - like mine - and look great paired with sneakers, heels or boots,” she says.

"Oversized sweaters and knits are a great option to inject a sports-luxe feel to your everyday winter wardrobe.

"The sartorial '90s trend will continue to dominate, with shirred tops and dresses, slip-style dresses, biker boots and leather jackets set to appear throughout the season.”

And if you're wondering if Australia is still six months behind the trends because of our contrasting seasons with the northern hemisphere, you'll be pleased to know we've caught up.

Brooke says the spring fashion in the US, UK and Europe regularly crosses over with our autumn releases.

"We used to be six months behind the Northern Hemisphere in terms of fashion, but now leading Australian brands such as Spell, PE Nation, Anine Bing and Camilla and Marc will release one collection with a combination of pieces suited to both seasons.”