Aviation history group outlines plans for new M'boro museum

DEVELOPMENT PROGRESSES: The proposed development of the Maryborough Military Aviation Museum is open for public feedback. Contributed

WITH the Heritage City hiding a rich aviation history spanning back to the second World War, David Geck knows it's a legacy worth preserving.

The secretary of the Maryborough Military Aviation Museum said the group was still looking to build its new museum out near the Heritage City's Airport as the public consultation over the development continues.

A development application for the new premises is currently open for public feedback until August 20.

Mr Geck said the group couldn't make their temporary office in Bazaar St a permanent one and needed to a new place to house the plethora of aircraft parts and paraphernalia, currently stored at the airport hangar.

"Once we get the development application and the lease approved, we can go from there,” Mr Geck said.

"There are a couple of State and Federal Government grants that have been given to us to start the building process but it's not enough for a full-scale building.”

Part of the museum will feature a restored CAC Wackett Trainer aircraft, currently being worked on by members.

The group recently received a charity status from the Australian Taxation Office, meaning any donations made to the museum are now tax-deductible.

Mr Geck said the museum was always looking for people to donate any aircraft-related items relating to Maryborough's aviation history for exhibition.