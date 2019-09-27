Menu
Andrew Ellis.
AWARD: Ahead of innovation curve at Bay centre

Carlie Walker
by
27th Sep 2019 7:00 PM
WHEN it comes to innovation, Hervey Bay's Visitor Information Centre has proven it's ahead of the pack.

The centre has taken out the runner-up award for its video media wall and iPad booking technology, at Queensland Tourism Industry Council's Prize for Innovation.

Visitor services manager Andrew Ellis said it was a great award for the team.

"It shows we are continuing to better the standard and look for new ways to improve the customer experience," he said.

Through the video media wall, four large format televisions are connected wirelessly to iPad booking devices, projecting high-quality imagery and videos in a powerful way to give visitors a stronger understanding and desire to experience the unique tourism experiences available in the region.

Multiple screens allow a better comparison of products and experiences for guests, and provide instant imagery via tablet from the guest seating.

Live streaming from local tour operators allows visitors to see the sights of Fraser Island and whale-watching tours.

"The new technology is a fantastic thing for both guests and the centre," Mr Ellis said.

"It allows guests to see current conditions on tour and highlights the Fraser Coast difference, especially with whale-watching.

"It's great for the centre as it makes the booking process seamless and instant."

Travello took out the top prize for its travel app aimed at connecting travellers through digital means.

